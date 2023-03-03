Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, March 4, 2023
Friday, 3 March 2023, 17:56 HKT/SGT
Share:
            

Source: Roland Berger GmbH / Crypto Oasis / Inacta Group
Accelerating Web3 Adoption: Roland Berger and the Inacta Group Cooperate on Digital Assets and Web3 Venture Building for their Clients

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Mar 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Inacta Group, a leading Swiss IT solution provider with a venture building arm focused on blockchain enabled business models, and Roland Berger, a global strategy consulting firm, have disclosed that they are working on joint Web3 projects and intend to closely cooperate on many more in the future. One of the projects is for the German utility giant E.On which was announced in December 2022, another is for a pharma- and consumer goods giant based in Switzerland.


Inacta is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, in the heart of Crypto Valley, and has delivered many Digital Assets and Web3 projects for clients like AXA, InCore Bank, Swiss Post, Raiffeisen Bank and Visa. Additionally, Inacta has been one of the initiators of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem in the world, MENA focused Crypto Oasis.

Crypto Oasis has been the facilitator for this deal by connecting the stakeholders through their expert knowledge of the global Web3 network. "Many such deals, connecting global players, have been orchestrated by Crypto Oasis as we build on the strong infrastructure of the Middle East and the talent and capital migration into the region," says Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder of Crypto Oasis.

Roland Berger has been at the forefront of advising blue-chip companies, investment funds and governments on Digital Assets, Web3 and Metaverse strategies and use cases.

"Inacta is a reputable company in the Web3 ecosystem. With this new partnership, we extend our offering further towards the implementation of Web3 ventures, while still maintaining the necessary objectivity to be protocol- and vendor agnostic, a key value for us when advising clients," says Pierre Samaties, Partner and Global Head of Roland Berger's Digital Asset, Web3 and Metaverse practice.

"Roland Berger is a thought leader among the top strategy consulting firms in the Digital Assets and Web3 space. With our strategic partnership, we can combine strong strategy consulting skills with Web3 implementation power for our clients. We leverage this experience out of Crypto Valley and the growth in Crypto Oasis to bring more Web3 and Digital Asset solutions into the corporate world. For us, it is not about trading of crypto currencies, it is about building infrastructure for Tokenisation, Provenance and Digital Identities in several areas," says Ralf Glabischnig, Managing Partner and founder of Inacta.

ABOUT ROLAND BERGER

Roland Berger is the only management consultancy of European heritage with a strong international footprint. As an independent firm, solely owned by its Partners, Roland Berger operates 51 offices in all major markets. Their 3,000 employees offer a unique combination of an analytical approach and an empathic attitude. Driven by the values of entrepreneurship, excellence and empathy, Roland Berger is convinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes the entire value cycle into account. Working in cross-competence teams across all relevant industries and business functions, Roland Berger provides the best expertise worldwide to meet the profound challenges of today and tomorrow.

ABOUT INACTA GROUP

Digital, decentralised, innovative - Inacta AG, founded in 2009 and based in Zug, is an independent Swiss IT company. More than 100 experienced digitalisation experts support organizations from the insurance, banking, real estate, and healthcare industries. Also part of the Inacta Group are several international ventures with offices in Switzerland and the UAE. Inacta supports established companies as well as start-ups with consulting, project management, and software development. As a leading technology provider for many years, Inacta uses state-of-the-art methods and leads numerous blockchain projects worldwide.

ABOUT CRYPTO OASIS

Crypto Oasis is a MENA focused Blockchain Ecosystem headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis' vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing Blockchain Ecosystem in the world, with more than 1,650+ organisations identified in the UAE alone with more than 8,300+ individuals working in the space.

RELATED LINKS:
Roland Berger - www.rolandberger.com/en/
Inacta Group - https://inacta.ch/en
Crypto Oasis - https://cryptooasis.ae

Inacta Press Office
Maurus Schupfer
Communications Manager
+41 41 725 08 54
maurus.schuepfer@inacta.ch


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Roland Berger GmbH / Crypto Oasis / Inacta Group
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, Digitalization, FinTech, NFTs, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Doubleview Provides Update on HAT Project 2021 and 2022 Drill Data  
Mar 3, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Accelerating Web3 Adoption: Roland Berger and the Inacta Group Cooperate on Digital Assets and Web3 Venture Building for their Clients  
Mar 3, 2023 17:56 HKT/SGT
CITIC Telecom CPC launches Private Secure Gateway to Empower Enterprise Operational Efficiency and Boost User Experience   
Mar 3, 2023 16:08 HKT/SGT
EPC Consortium of Mitsubishi Power, TIC and Sargent & Lundy to Build Entergy Texas' New, Cleaner and More Reliable Power Station  
Friday, March 3, 2023 3:22:00 PM
NeutraDC, NAVER Cloud, and Cisco Collaborate to Boost Cloud Adoption, Drive Digital Transformation in Indonesia  
Mar 3, 2023 13:58 HKT/SGT
Collabera Digital Announces Its Asia-Pacific Headquarters and Delivery Centre in Australia  
Mar 3, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC MarketingPulse to be held at HKCEC in Wan Chai  
Mar 3, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
H World Group sells its shares in Accor, both companies to continue partnership in developing their hotel operations in China  
Mar 3, 2023 09:18 HKT/SGT
CATALIST-listed AOXIN Q&M reports lower revenue of RMB 140m for full year ended 31 December 2022  
Mar 3, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Awarded RM20.65 million Project to Rebuild School  
Mar 2, 2023 19:04 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
World Data & Analytics Show
8  -  9   March
Singapore
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       