Friday, 3 March 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp. Doubleview Provides Update on HAT Project 2021 and 2022 Drill Data

Vancouver, BC, Mar 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to provide additional information regarding outstanding analytical information from its 2021 four drill-hole program that totalled 2,476 meters. Assay results will be released in the near future. Furthermore, analytical results from Doubleview's 2022 drill program that comprised 8 holes with total length 3,433 metres, are being received from the laboratory and will be released as soon as they have been compiled and verified. To date, Doubleview has drilled 51 holes at the HAT deposit totalling more than 20,750 meters.



The Company's robust quality assurance - quality control ("QA/QC") process, which among other things, tracks the chain of custody of drill samples, after many delays, in consultation with the independent assay lab, determined that some of the 2021 samples were lost. Although the entire transfer route from the property to the lab was re-evaluated and double-checked and to ensure that the samples were not simply mislaid or misdirected, the exact cause of the loss was not identified.



When 2022 property work began, missing core intervals were re-sampled by re-sawing the remaining half-cores. The replacement samples thus were quarter cores. The Company may consider re-drilling the drill holes in question at a future date but it has been determined that is not necessary at this point.



Following this serious failure of sample custody, the Company's QA/QC procedures were thoroughly reviewed and even further strengthened and were in effect during the 2022 drill program.



Quality Assurance & Quality Control



Hat Project drill core handling procedures were developed to ensure the integrity of data. Cores are delivered securely to a central processing facility where, after being photographed, weighed, measured and logged, they are halved by sawing with one half sent for analysis and one-half retained for future reference. Individual sample lengths vary and are based on geologic characteristics as determined by the on-site geologist. The stream of samples sent to the lab includes blank, duplicate and certified reference samples. Samples are bagged individually, weighed and placed in labelled rice bags for transfer to an ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standards compliant analytical lab. The lab is independent of Doubleview and maintains rigorous internal monitoring procedures to ensure reliability of assay and analytical results.



Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with atomic absorption finish 48 other elements by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish.



Doubleview's 2022 drill program comprised of 8 drill holes totalling 3,433 meters. Analytical results are currently arriving from the laboratory and will be released as soon as they have been compiled and verified.



Qualified Persons:



Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the company.



About Doubleview Gold Corp



Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer



For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

E: corporate@doubleview.ca



Forward-Looking Statements



Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.

Sectors: Metals & Mining, Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

