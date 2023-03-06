Monday, 6 March 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Society Pass Society Pass Inc. (Nasdaq: SOPA)'s NusaTrip Continues Expansion in Southeast Asia (SEA), Extending Services to Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Mar 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - NusaTrip, Indonesia's first IATA-certified online travel agency (OTA) and the travel vertical of Nasdaq-listed Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA), today announces the opening of an office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, representing its third SEA regional office outside of Jakarta, following the opening of its offices in Singapore and Manila earlier this year.



Post the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam reopened its doors to international travelers back in March 2022, and since then domestic tourism has seen a strong recovery, receiving about 4 million international travelers last year. According to ASEANFocus, 16 million international tourists and 80 million domestic travelers are projected to spend US$34 billion total travel revenue from 2024 to 2026. In addition, Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also expects a full travel recovery by December 2023 with around 34 million passengers from Vietnam expected to travel internationally, tripling the travel volume from 2022.



With the aim of increasing its service portfolio across SEA as well as boosting tourism in Vietnam, NusaTrip is well-positioned to grasp the huge market potential and serve additional communities in the region. NusaTrip regional offices focus on creating more variety of marketing initiatives and managing existing business relationships with airlines, hotels and tourism promotion board as partners.



NusaTrip CEO Johanes (Joe) Chang said, "The opening of our office in Vietnam reaffirms our commitment to bring the unparalleled travel experience to more customers in one of the fastest growing regions throughout SEA. NusaTrip will continue to enhance its service portfolio and innovate to cater to changing customer behaviors and fuel growth in the region. Considering the market potential, NusaTrip also plans to open more offices across SEA to bring customers an intimate and one-stop booking experience".



Leveraging the upbeat momentum of the travel and tourism industry post-COVID-19 pandemic, NusaTrip is striving to expand its service offerings in the travel market.



"We are beyond excited to welcome domestic and international travelers onboard our NusaTrip platform. With revenge travel in full swing, this additional choice for consumers is highly timely, especially for those who intend on visiting some of the 3,000 over beautiful islands in Vietnam. SEA is a dynamic and diverse engine of growth for NusaTrip. As recovery continues, we are optimistic towards the market in Vietnam", explained Ngo Thi Cham, Society Pass Vietnam Country Manager.



Last year, Society Pass acquired NusaTrip, a Jakarta-based online travel agency to foray into the travel business in SEA. The deal also marked SoPa's entry into Indonesia as well as to its growing ecosystem of technology-enabled companies located in Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.



About NusaTrip



Founded in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA-licensed online travel agency that serves both local and global customers and partners by optimizing cutting-edge technology and providing 24/7 customer-centric support team-as-a-service. NusaTrip is now an integral member of Society Pass (Nasdaq: SoPa) ecosystem. For more information, please visit: https://www.nusatrip.com.



About Society Pass Inc.



Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.



Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.



SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.



Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.



For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/.



Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Media Contacts:

PRecious Communications

sopa@preciouscomms.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Society Pass

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Daily Finance, Cloud & Enterprise, Daily News, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Local Biz, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

