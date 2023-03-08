Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 16:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Crypto Oasis Crypto Oasis Launches Cove Beach Venue in the Metaverse with Exscape at Annual Ecosystem Night Annual Cove Beach Memberships as NFTs with a physical fractionalised Mural launched on the evening

DUBAI, UAE, Mar 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Crypto Oasis, the fastest growing WEB3 ecosystem in the world, hosted top organisations and players from the global industry at its annual Ecosystem Night on the 2nd of March 2023. The event aimed to celebrate the most recent advancements in the global and local WEB3 ecosystem, showcasing cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking ideas in the world of crypto and blockchain.



Highlights

- Crypto Oasis hosted top organisations and players in the regional Ecosystem for its annual Ecosystem Night

- Exscape was the co-host for the evening and the creator of the entire Cove Beach Venue in the Metaverse that provided a unique immersive experience

- The Founders Mural at Cove Beach designed and created by Faisal Zaidi was tokenised into 100 pieces of art representing annual memberships to Cove Beach



The prestigious event in its second year took place at Cove Beach, the stunning venue that forms part of the famous Caesars Palace in Bluewaters Island. As one of the most popular locations in the city, it attracts visitors from all over the world. At the event, Crypto Oasis launched several WEB3 integrations with the venue.



The first was the creation of Cove Beach in the Metaverse by Exscape. The initiative was created and developed in less than 6 weeks with a hyper realistic environment for people to walk around and visit the venue using a VR headset from anywhere in the world. Exscape, the co-host for the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem night is a metaverse-based social platform as well as a metaverse builder that concentrates on creating experiences for the public at high end venues like Cove Beach.



The second integration was the launch of the Cove Beach NFT based membership programme for those interested in buying an annual membership to the venue. A large 12.5m wall at the venue has been converted into the Founders Mural by Faisal Zaidi and which was digitalised and fractionalised into 100 pieces. Each sold digital artwork represents its counterpart on the physical wall and will grant the owner an annual membership to the Cove Beach Club.



"We are excited to integrate Cove Beach, our go-to destination for our annual Ecosystem Night, into the world of WEB3 through the launch of the Metaverse experience and Memberships as NFTs. The Cove Beach Metaverse will provide members with an exclusive and immersive experience that blurs the boundaries between the physical and virtual world, while the Membership NFTs will let holders own a piece of the Cove Beach through the fractionalised mural at the venue," said Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of the Crypto Oasis.



"We're thrilled to have partnered with Crypto Oasis to launch the Cove Beach Metaverse and our Annual Membership NFTs," said Adel Ghazzawi, Co-Founder of Cove Beach. "The Metaverse is the future of social interaction, and the NFTs is the future of financial interaction. We're excited to offer our members an unparalleled experience that merges the physical and digital worlds. The WEB3 community is a very important part of the society of Dubai and they are an integral part of the audience that visits our venue."



Exscape CEO, Mehdi Cherif stated, "We are delighted to have partnered with Crypto Oasis on this exciting initiative. The Cove Beach venue in the Metaverse offers users a glimpse of what is possible within the Metaverse, and we look forward to working with Crypto Oasis to develop more innovative and engaging experiences for our users." Exscape is a cutting-edge Metaverse that offers users an immersive and interactive virtual world.



With the venue being replicated in the Metaverse, attendees can choose to visit and experience Cove Beach however they prefer. Crypto Oasis' and Exscape's expertise in WEB3 combined with Cove Beach's reputation for delivering world-class entertainment and hospitality has translated into an unparalleled WEB3 experience for the public.



The NFTs for the annual membership to Cove Beach that were physically represented as part of the Founders Mural which are available to be purchased at cryptooasis.ae/membership.



About the Crypto Oasis



The Crypto Oasis is a MENA focused Blockchain Ecosystem headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis' vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing Blockchain Ecosystem in the world, with more than 1,650+ organisations identified in the UAE alone with more than 8,300+ individuals working in the space. www.cryptooasis.ae



About Exscape



Exscape is a Metaverse based social network where users can interact with each other through a highly immersive and interactive virtual environments enabling them to form virtual communities, play games, listen to music, watch videos, discover new places, share experiences, transact and engage in social activities like never before.



About Cove Beach



Cove Beach is one of the most happening beach clubs in Dubai. The popular beach club was relocated from Jumeirah Beach Hotel to Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island in November 2018. With the stunning azure waters of the Arabian Sea serving as the backdrop, Cove Beach Dubai invites you for the ultimate retreat, whether you want to party or just relax and unwind. With a picturesque beachside setting, Cove Beach Dubai Bluewaters features a restaurant, lounge and swimming pools. The venue exudes a Mediterranean vibe and offers a range of personalised services that make guests feel like royalty.



