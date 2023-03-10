Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 10, 2023
Friday, 10 March 2023, 08:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GBA
US Treasury Official Keynotes the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law hosted by GBA

Washington, D.C., Mar 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) announces that D. R. Maurice, speaking in her personal capacity will be a keynote speaker at the "Future of Money, Governance, and the Law" (https://gbaglobal.org/FoMGL/) conference on May 24-25, 2023, in the nation's capital. The conference brings together government officials, industry leaders like Circle (CRCL) and Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company (MA), academia and many others.


"D R Maurice is a leading expert in regulatory technology, sandboxes, and CBDC digitalization. She has an extensive track record with central bank governance around the world and joins an impressive lineup of leading authorities from government and the private sector for our upcoming event," said GBA Executive Director Gerard Dache.

Maurice, who works for the US Department of Treasury, will share her extensive experience and personal perspectives on digital assets, central banks, and the future of money. She will be addressing a diverse audience of policy makers, administrators, and influencers from various organizations, including:
- The United Nations
- The European Parliament
- The Digital Currency Monetary Authority
- The Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association
- The Central Bank of Egypt
- The US Department of State
- The US Department of Justice
- The US House of Representatives
- The US National Credit Union Administration
- The Utah State Digital Innovation & Blockchain Task Force
- Circle (CRCL)
- Ciphertrace
- and many more.

Digital finance is going through a tectonic shift, and CBDCs will be right in the middle of the movement. Ms. Maurice will be followed by a CBDC debate to hammer out some of the dissenting viewpoints. This event promises to be a thought-provoking conference, providing insights from leading voices in government and the private sector.

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit www.GBAglobal.org/FoMGL. For any inquiries, please email events@GBAglobal.org.

Contact:
Bob Miko
203-378-2803
bmiko@pacificdialogue.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBA
Sectors: Trade Shows, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GBA
Jan 18, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group
Jan 17, 2023 23:50 HKT/SGT
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Publishes Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Overview Document
Oct 20, 2022 08:02 HKT/SGT
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA)'s EMEA Lead to speak at UK House of Commons
Oct 11, 2022 17:44 HKT/SGT
Future of Money Governance & the Law New Podcast Host
Aug 12, 2022 22:10 HKT/SGT
Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Experts are Ready
Aug 3, 2022 15:41 HKT/SGT
Government Association Endorses Blockchain for Elections
July 25, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
GBA Launches New Blockchain Assessment Methodology
July 25, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Blockchain-Based App Wins UN Secretary-General's Innovation & Sustainability Award
July 22, 2022 23:10 HKT/SGT
Gray Wolf Analytics Joins the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)
July 21, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
GBA: Experts Discuss Funding Blockchain Projects
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       