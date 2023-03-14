Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:27 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: China Tonghai International Financial Limited
Tonghai Financial Announces Appointment of Ambrose Lam as Co-Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited

HONG KONG, Mar 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial Limited (Stock Code: 00952.HK) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ambrose Lam as the Co-Chairman of its wholly owned subsidiary China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited (Tonghai Capital), with effect from January 15, 2023.


Ambrose is a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from University of Newcastle Upon Tyne in England. Ambrose has over 40 years of experience in professional accounting, merchant banking and financial services and has served in senior management roles in a number of major international banking and financial institutions.

In the new role of Co-Chairman of China Tonghai Capital, Ambrose will support the Group in encompassing all of Tonghai Capital's businesses including IBD, Debt Capital Markets and Capital Market Solutions, providing our clients with a comprehensive service to facilitate their different financing demands. He brings with his experience in business building, transformation and business restructuring, knowledge of the world of business and entrepreneurs. These qualities and active involvement in banking and financial services industries will enable him to follow through on current projects, while tackling Tonghai Capital's growth and challenges in the years to come. With the broad-based experience, we also believe he is a well-rounded leader, who is equally comfortable with high-level strategy and hands-on operating details.

Tonghai Financial is delighted to welcome Ambrose to his new role. Ambrose is joining Tonghai Financial with impressive track records, adding a wealth of experience at this important juncture. He is expected to drive our corporate finance business into the future, with the clear objective to position Tonghai Financial for a successful future and realize its full potential.

About China Tonghai International Financial Limited
China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients.

For further information, please contact:
Quam IR Limited
Mandy Lo Tel: (852) 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@tonghaifinancial.com
Charlie Chan Tel: (852) 2217-2504 Email: charlie.chan@tonghaifinancial.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: China Tonghai International Financial Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

China Tonghai International Financial Limited
Mar 14, 2023 12:30 HKT/SGT
Tonghai Financial Announces Appointment of Christopher Tang to CEO of China Tonghai Asset Management
Mar 13, 2023 16:35 HKT/SGT
Tonghai Securities Obtains Approval from SFC, Becomes One of the Pioneers to Provide Virtual Asset Related Services in Hong Kong
Dec 14, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Tonghai Financial Garners CarbonCare Label Three Years in A Row, "CarbonCare Label Level 3 - Achievement" This Year and "CarbonCare Star Label" Special Recognition
July 27, 2022 19:26 HKT/SGT
The 7th Quam IR Awards was Successfully Held
Dec 2, 2021 14:08 HKT/SGT
China Tonghai sponsors gala Hong Kong Grand Opera Inaugural Concert EXOTICA
Nov 19, 2021 14:39 HKT/SGT
China Tonghai Financial Awarded with "Best Cost-Effective Event" at Marketing Events Awards 2021
Nov 15, 2021 17:30 HKT/SGT
China Tonghai Securities Received "Private Wealth Management Award of Excellence" at Now TV Leadership Business Award 2021
May 24, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
Ceremony of 'Quam IR Awards 2020' Successfully Held
Dec 4, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Tonghai Financial Awarded CarbonCare ESG Label
July 20, 2020 16:50 HKT/SGT
China Tonghai IR Announces Winners of Quam IR Awards 2019, Honouring Businesses for Achieving IR Excellence
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       