Source: China Tonghai International Financial Limited Tonghai Financial Announces Appointment of Christopher Tang to CEO of China Tonghai Asset Management

HONG KONG, Mar 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - China Tonghai International Financial Limited (Stock Code: 00952.HK) announced the appointment of Mr. Christopher Tang to the CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary China Asset Management Limited ("Tonghai Asset Management"), effective March 1, 2023.



Christopher has held various senior private banking roles across different jurisdictions, helping oversee a series of businesses as well as complex transformation projects. Previously, Christopher had previously served as CEO at Crosby Wealth Management, establishing a multi-Family Office business servicing family offices, ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients. Prior to Crosby, Christopher was a Managing Director at BNP Paribas wealth management business.



Christopher has joined the team in providing management and expert advice on adding value to high net worth and core affluent clients' wealth. As well as traditional financial services, the team will be looking to provide more popular investment themes such as financial technology, medical technology, ESG and luxury lifestyle. Tonghai Financial intends to expand its services and products, and explore more investment opportunities in virtual assets.



Christopher is also the owner of SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery which has 4 shops in first class shopping malls in HK and Singapore. Leveraging the capabilities of SHOUT, the art advisory and finance solutions at Tonghai Financial not only offers art financing, but worldly connections to art curators, gallerist, artists, collectors to offer identify, research, evaluate, and negotiate acquisitions and sales of art on our client's behalf.



Tonghai Financial hereby extends a warm welcome to Christopher, and the team on taking their respective new roles. The team joins with extensive professional experience and a profound knowledge of the financial services industry, and will complement efforts in boosting Tonghai Financial aims tour asset management and wealth planning businesses.



About China Tonghai International Financial Limited

China Tonghai International Financial Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and others businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients.



