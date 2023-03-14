Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 21:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NFT-TiX
NFT-TiX Secures VIP Lounge Naming Rights for Hardmission and Techmission Festival Prague 2023

NEW YORK, Mar 14, 2023 - NFT-TiX, the rapidly expanding ticketing and NFT Ticketing marketplace, has entered into a partnership with United Music Events, securing the naming rights for the VIP area at the highly anticipated 2023 Hardmission and Techmission Festival in Prague.

The VIP area on both events are designated as the "NFT-TiX VIP Lounge." This unique lounge promises to provide an exclusive and elevated experience for VIP ticket holders at both festivals. NFT-TiX is thrilled as part of these groundbreaking experiences, which are among the world's most prestigious and popular music events.

"We are thrilled to partner with United Music Events to bring fans an unforgettable experience at the Hardmission and Techmission Festivals," said Emil R. Ljesnjanin, CEO of NFT-TiX. "The VIP lounge is the perfect place for guests to relax and enjoy exclusive access to premium amenities and hospitality, and we are proud to associate with these two amazing events."

NFT-TiX expressed its commitment to providing fans with the best possible ticketing experience, and the company's blockchain-based platform ensures a secure and transparent process for purchasing and managing tickets. With the naming rights for the VIP lounge, NFT-TiX is preparing to provide an elevated experience for festival goers and showcase the innovative technology and forward-thinking approach that sets the company apart from its competitors.

"We are excited to partner with NFT-TiX for the Hardmission and Techmission Festival," said Anco Van der Kolk, founder and CEO of United Music Events. "Their dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in everything they do, and we are excited to work with such a forward-thinking organization."

United Music Events is known for producing some of the most amazing events worldwide, and Hardmission and Techmission Festival are no exception. The events bring together the best of music and technology, and feature an impressive lineup of artists from around the world.

As part of its mission for "Securing Your Seat For The Future," NFT-TiX is excited in its efforts to contribute to the event experience and looks forward to providing fans with an unforgettable VIP lounge experience.

NFT-TiX and plans to continue supporting the innovative and expanding marketplace to help increase the rate of Web3 adoption across the wider global economy. Event partners of NFT-TiX cover a wide range of event categories such as sports, festivals, entertainment, and tradeshows. EXIT Festival, FC Zeljeznicar - Sarajevo Derby, Transmission Melbourne Music Festival, Seadance Festival, Tomorrow Conference, and BREATHE! Convention are part of the expanding network of experiences that are powered by NFT-TiX.

About NFT-TiX

NFT-TiX is an award winning blockchain ticketing platform and marketplace. Fully built on Ethereum Layer 1, NFT-TiX pioneers and leverages blockchain technology to help produce the best possible ticketing experience and create lasting experiences for producers and attendees alike. With continual advances in NFT technology, NFT-TiX aims to revolutionize the ticketing industry and provide long-term solutions against fraud, scalping, and an out-of-control secondary market.

Follow NFT-TiX on Social Media
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
TikTok
YouTube

Press Contact:
Brian Edmiston
+1 833-931-3128 Ext. 710
Press@5AMGlobal.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: NFT-TiX
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, NFTs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Prenetics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, New Business Strategy Focused on Precision Oncology  
Mar 14, 2023 22:05 HKT/SGT
NFT-TiX Secures VIP Lounge Naming Rights for Hardmission and Techmission Festival Prague 2023  
Mar 14, 2023 21:01 HKT/SGT
Think Equity: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) - Path to Profitability  
Mar 14, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Tonghai Financial Announces Appointment of Christopher Tang to CEO of China Tonghai Asset Management  
Mar 14, 2023 12:30 HKT/SGT
Tonghai Financial Announces Appointment of Ambrose Lam as Co-Chairman of China Tonghai Capital (Holdings) Limited  
Mar 14, 2023 12:27 HKT/SGT
Asia Allied Infrastructure Concludes HK$1.1 Billion 3-Year Term Loan Agreement  
Mar 14, 2023 11:21 HKT/SGT
U.S. Veterans' Health Administration (VHA) Provides Coverage of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-Irmb) Two Months After LEQEMBI's FDA Accelerated Approval for Veterans Living with Early Stages of Alzheimer's Disease  
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 10:09:00 AM
ADEC Innovations Acquires Kedge Pty Ltd and Southern Ocean Carbon Company  
Mar 14, 2023 06:21 HKT/SGT
FILMART and EntertainmentPulse open today  
Mar 13, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of Its Shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs  
Mar 13, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       