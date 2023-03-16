Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Amazfit Amazfit Launches GTR Mini in Malaysia Sleek smartwatch design packs a punch with its features catered to wearers' active lifestyles

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Zepp Health Corporation (Zepp), a leading smart wearable and health technology specialist, today launched the Amazfit GTR Mini of smartwatches in Malaysia packed with the super-sleek design and all-round functions of the GTR Mini.

Wu Jin, Amazfit General Manager of APAC

Forth from left Benky Lin, Country Manager of Amazfit Malaysia, Wu Jin, Amazfit General Manager of APAC, Law Kar Man, CEO of Comsat Distributions Sdn Bhd



Amazfit is the premium smart wearable hardware brand owned by Zepp that fuses fashion and innovative technology reflecting the personal style of wearers while at the same time allowing them to seamlessly connect their healthy and active lifestyles through a range of cutting-edge devices.



Amazfit General Manager of Asia Pacific, Wu Jin said, "The GTR Mini punches above its own weight, offering wearers the flexibility in style to go with their everyday lives, together with the fashionably sleek design and cutting-edge technology that Amazfit smartwatches are well known for. We are delighted to finally launch the GTR Mini in Malaysia as another addition to our range of smart wearables."



The unique and compact round body of the Amazfit GTR Mini packs into a 9.2mm slim stainless steel middle frame and button with a mirror-polished finish, together with a skin-friendly silicone strap weighing a light 24.6g. Designed with practicality in mind, its minimalist style allows wearers to mix and match with various outfits while the HD AMOLED display offers a clear and vibrant visual experience with more than 80 watch faces, including the new portrait watch face, to match the mood and fashion of wearers.



With up to 14 days of battery life, wearers can go about their activities freely as the GTR Mini also comes with over 120 sports modes with smart recognition of seven sports, 5 satellite positioning system and 5 ATM water-resistance. Health-tracking features include blood-oxygen level measurements, heart rate and stress monitoring, sleep quality monitoring and menstrual cycles. The Zepp operating system 2.0, which comes with 16 mini apps including three new mini games, can help manage wearers' work and life more efficiently.



The competitively priced Amazfit GTR Mini comes in Midnight Black, Misty Pink and Ocean Blue. The screen is made with 2.5D curved glass to enhance the rounded feeling and the anti-fingerprint coating also keeps the screen glass clean and bright.



The Amazfit GTR Mini is now available at a launch price at RM579, exclusively on Shopee for three days. It comes with a ONE year warranty and will retail at RM599 each after the launch.



Find out more about the Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch at https://www.amazfit.com/my or Amazfit's e-commerce partner platform https://bit.ly/AmazfitMY_Shopee.



Amazfit: www.amazfit.com





