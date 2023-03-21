Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 11:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Clean energy leaders to gather in Manila this May at The Future Energy Show Philippines and Solar Show Philippines

MANILA, Mar 21, 2023 - After a triumphant return in 2022, the 9th edition of The Future Energy Show Philippines and Solar Show Philippines will take place in Manila this 15-16 May 2023. Firmly established as the largest and most significant event for the sector in the Philippines, the 2023 edition will be bigger and better than ever before.







The Future Energy Show Philippines & Solar Show Philippines will convene 150+ exhibitors at SMX Convention Center Manila, offering attendees the chance to evaluate solutions from leading energy players such as Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Longi, Sungrow, CHINT Electric Global, Enphase Energy, Growatt, CSI Technology, Alpha ESS, Ginlong, and Mibet Energy, and many more.



In addition to walking the exhibition floor and browsing the hundreds of products on offer, attendees can expect to experience 7 tracks of free content across 4 theatres, covering Large Scale Solar, Rooftop Solar, Rural Electrification, Smart Grid/T&D, Energy Storage, Alternative Renewables and brand new for 2023, a Solar Installer University.



More than 150 speakers from across the Philippines and beyond will be sharing their insights and ideas on the latest developments in renewable energy and smart energy solutions. Confirmed senior speakers include:

- Raphael Perpetuo M. Lotilla, Secretary, Office of the Secretary, Department of Energy

- Rowena Cristina Guevara, Undersecretary, Department of Energy

- Atty. Monalisa Dimalanta, Chairperson & CEO, Energy Regulatory Commission

- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Senator, Vice Chairman- Senate Committee on Energy, Senate of the Philippines

- Quintin Pastrana, President, WEnergy Power Pilipinas

- Alexander Ablaza, CEO, Co-Chairman, President, Climargy Inc., ASIA Pacific ESCO Industry Alliance, Philippines Energy Efficiency Alliance Eric San Pedro, Country Business Head, Entoria Energy

- Pete Maniego, Chairman, Energy Lawyers Association of the Philippines/ Chairman, NREB

- Luis Gonzales, Chief Data & AI Officer, Aboitiz Power

- Ferdinand O. Geluz, Chief Commercial Officer, Meralco

- Tetchi Capellan, President, Sun Asia

- Atty. Richard J. Nethercott, President and CEO, Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines

- Jason Soberano, Vice President, and Chief Business Development Officer, SN Aboitiz

- Ruth Yu-Owen, President & CEO, Upgrade Energy Philippines



Over 6,000 attendees are expected to attend over the two day event, which offers a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, innovators and potential investors.



"We are thrilled to once again bring together the Philippines' top clean energy leaders and their partners together," said Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn Asia, "With a sold-out exhibition floor that has already had to be expanded to accommodate demand, The Future Energy Show Philippines and The Solar Show Philippines truly bring together the people that can shape the Philippines energy future and we look forward to another outstanding event."



For more information about the event, visit the official website at www.terrapinn.com/energyshowacn



About The Future Energy Show Philippines 2023 & The Solar Show Philippines 2023



The Future Energy Show Philippines & The Solar Show Philippines will take place at SMX Convention Center Manila, Seashell Lane, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines on 15-16 May 2023. The event will comply with prevailing guidelines on COVID-19 safety put in place by the Philippines Government or SMX Convention Center Manila.



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something.



Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Danelle Filipinas

Marketing Manager

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Danelle.filipinas@terrapinn.com





Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.

Sectors: Trade Shows, Energy, Alternatives, Alternative Energy

