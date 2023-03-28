

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 28, 2023, (ACN Newswire) - BREATHE! Convention, the highly anticipated Web3 convention, is proud to announce the launch of its NFT ticketing function, powered by the NFT-TiX platform. This cutting edge blockchain ticketing platform is fully built and designed to revolutionize the ticketing industry by providing long-term solutions against fraud, scalping, and an out-of-control secondary market. "We wanted to offer our attendees an easy, and secure solution to purchase and collect tickets with functionality, pre-during-post event. Through our partnership with NFT-TiX, not only are we able to do that, our attendees gain the opportunity to unlock personalized experiences, exclusive merchandise, and special event access." said Brian Edmiston, PR Director of BREATHE! Convention. "For some, this is the first impression of a Web3 experience, and NFT-TiX is by far the most simplified and usable experience out of all the other applications we've encountered. NFT-TiX is a game-changer for the ticketing industry and aligns best with our vision." The NFT-TiX Marketplace allows for secure, transparent, and decentralized ticket transactions on the blockchain. By using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to represent tickets, NFT-TiX ensures that each ticket is unique, tamper-proof, and traceable. This helps to eliminate the risk of fraud and scalping that has plagued the traditional ticketing industry for years. In addition to the security benefits, the NFT-TiX Marketplace provides a fair and transparent secondary market for ticket reselling. This means that ticket holders can sell their tickets at market value without fear of being undercut by scalpers or bots. "We are excited to be part of BREATHE! Convention and to bring the benefits of blockchain ticketing to its attendees,"said Emil Ljesnjanin of NFT-TiX. "Our platform aligns perfectly with BREATHE!'s commitment to providing a Web3 experience, and we look forward to a successful partnership." "We are ready to bring this innovative and secure NFT ticketing function to BREATHE! Convention," said Shawn Willis, CEO of BREATHE! Convention. "By using NFTs, we can ensure that every ticket sold is unique and verified, and we can provide our attendees with a fair and transparent way to resell their tickets if they can't make it to the event." NFT ticket purchases for BREATHE! Convention are currently available on the NFT-TiX Marketplace: https://nft-tix.com/event/breathe-convention-moon-shot. Exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities for this event are available directly at www.breatheconvention.com. Follow BREATHE! Convention on social media for the latest news and updates about the event. For press inquiries, please contact press@breatheconvention.com. About NFT-TiX NFT-TiX is an award winning blockchain ticketing platform and marketplace where users can buy, create, sell, trade, and hold tickets without involving any central authority. By leveraging blockchain technology, NFT-TiX aims to revolutionize the ticketing industry and provide long-term solutions against fraud, scalping, and an out-of-control secondary market. Through the NFT-TiX protocol, you are in charge. It's simple, it's easy, it's effective, it's efficient, it's affordable, and it's live. About BREATHE! Taking place on May 3-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, BREATHE! Convention is connecting the Web3 universe while bringing the power and utility of Web3 technology to life at this experience-based event. With opportunities for workshops, panel discussions, and keynote presentations from industry leaders, BREATHE! is designed to maximize the application and utility of Web3 technology for the entire spectrum of professionals in the Web3 space. Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event. Produced by 5AM Global Press Contact:

