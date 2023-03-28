

SINGAPORE, Mar 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Tech Week Singapore, an award-winning event by CloserStill Media, has unveiled Data & AI Leaders' Summit, a new invite-only event for data, analytics, and AI professionals taking place at Marina Bay Sands on 27 April 2023. Singapore has a goal to become a big data hub and world leader in AI adoption. However, recent statistics reveal that almost 70% of SMEs in the country are yet to take advantage of data analytics and Singapore scored only 49.7 out of 100 for business readiness in a Statista AI readiness index. The brand-new Data & AI Leaders' Summit is expertly designed to inspire business leaders and data experts with actionable advice and practical tools to help overcome data silos, poor data quality, and skills shortages that prevent successful adoption of these transformative technologies. "Singapore is in a prime position to be a big data and AI pioneer. Events like the Data & AI Leaders' Summit present boundless opportunities for business leaders to spearhead the latest digital frontier," said Neil Halliday, APAC Director for the Data, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence Portfolio at CloserStill Media. The Summit is both an exhibition and conference, creating a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge with industry leaders and discover ground-breaking solutions that will drive growth. Conversations around data generation and AI tools like ChatGPT are rife. The conference programme is tailored to address the biggest topics in the industry, including generative and conversational AI, governance and ethics, data management, strategy, and sovereignty. There will be two theatres featuring renowned speakers such as Geetha Gopal, Head of Infrastructure Projects, Delivery and Digital Transformation at Panasonic Asia Pacific; Sachin Tonk, Deputy Chief Data Officer at GovTech; and Samuel Chu, Head of Data Science and Analytics for Singlife with Aviva. The exhibition floor will showcase cutting-edge solutions from Aerospike, Alteryx, Azul, Collibra, Confluent, Fivetran, and Juniper Networks. The Summit also includes lunch and post-event networking drinks for valuable networking with fellow business leaders. Tickets for the Data & AI Leaders' Summit are completely complimentary for senior leaders. C-Suite, Directors and Heads are welcome to register now. Members of the press can also secure a press pass – once registered, please contact Stuart Crowley (s.crowley@closerstillmedia.com) for interview opportunities with speakers. About CloserStill Media CloserStill Media organises international B2B tradeshows. In the technology markets, these events reach across five global territories, more than 70,000 delegates and over 2,500 exhibitors. Its portfolio includes some of the fastest growing and award-winning events, including Tech Show London, an umbrella brand featuring Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator. Its teams and events have been recognised in Europe and Asia, with awards including Best Marketing Manager five times in succession, Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star two years in succession, among others. CloserStill is headquartered in London, with offices in Singapore, and across America and Europe. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com. Press Contact

