

World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) 2023 - Vietnam, a two-day mega scale FSI event, will shed light on Vietnam's growing fintech market, all the while facilitating collaboration between the fintech vendors and the top solution seeking organizations. Hanoi, Mar 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Amidst a steep growth trajectory with technology adoption, fintech has leapfrogged in Vietnam to become the leading financial services access provider to its 67 million massive unbanked population. Housing close to 200 fintech organizations the current market knows no bounds as The Ministry of Finance together with the State Bank of Vietnam has even established a regulatory sandbox to further uplift tech innovations in the financial ecosystem. In the wake of the above developments, World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) which has had a remarkable history in ASEAN for powering the biggest FSI deals and partnerships through its event platform, is now debuting in Vietnam on 4 – 5 April 2023. The 2-day event will host over 350 technology and business heads from the leading banks, insurance & micro-finance institutions across the country to create a buzzing market like no other. What's best? To ease those inquisitive minds coming to procure fintech solutions, the event will also feature over 25 industry-leading solution providers who will capitalize on the platform by exhibiting their latest products and solutions. Nucleus Software, Perfios Software Solution, Clayfin, OutSystems, Xebia, Genesys, NGS Telecommunication and Equipment Joint Stock Company, Alibaba Cloud, FPT Telecom International, iProov, AppSealing, SmartNet Technology Co., Ltd., MineSec, Contour, Parasoft, VietNet Distribution Joint Stock Company (VietNet Distribution JSC.), MoEngage have already taken the lead by reserving their exhibition spaces at the event. Rajesh BLN, the CEO at Clayfin, gave an insight into the how the country's FSI is growing with technology and what his organization can deliver to aid with its further growth, "Vietnamese banking industry is on an accelerated path of digital adoption. Their robust banking ecosystem and eagerness to experiment makes them the front runners in Asia for innovation and technology adoption. Clayfin's Digital Experience solutions fit perfectly into the requirements of Vietnamese banks, who are ready to move the needle toward the next phase of customer engagement. We are looking forward to nurturing robust and long-standing relationships here." On the other hand, to encourage the best participation and recognition for the event, Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) has even stepped forward as the official supporting partner for World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS). In a statement issued, post confirming VNBA's support for WFIS, the Secretary General from Vietnam Banks Association, Dr. Nguyen Quoc Hung expressed his views on the event, he said, "This event, WFIS 2023, will be an opportunity for leaders, experts, technology and business executives from leading Banking, Insurance & Microfinance institutions in the region to share and update information related to digital transformation and also an opportunity for member organizations of HHNH to attend." The agenda at WFIS 2023 – Vietnam has been specifically curated to bring out the most relevant intel from the most pressing industry topics. Some of the topics include – Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs); Streamlining Legacy System in Banking; Embracing the Future of Customer Onboarding Procedure through Automation; Fueling AI Adoption in the Banking Sector; Neobanks: Exploring the Ever-Evolving Seamless Banking Experience; Demystifying Blockchain Technology; and many others. One of the key speakers for the event, Kanishk Upadhyay, the Executive Vice President from Techcombank (TCB) expressed the significance of the event, he said, "WFIS 2023 is bringing together leaders, experts, technology and business executives from leading Banking and Fintechs. The fully packed roster, is a great opportunity to not only update yourself on information related to the latest digital happenings, but also a chance to meet and pick the brains of the expert speakers in attendance. Can't wait!" With more than 40 most influential thought leaders, the conference sessions will be packed with knowledge-rich panel discussions coupled with deep dive sessions on individual topics. The privilege of a Q&A session with the experts will provide a learning experience like none other. All in all, WFIS 2023 – Vietnam will project the technological advances in the country's financial services industry while also emphasizing its importance in driving financial inclusion. Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena, expressed "With Vietnam witnessing an unprecedented shift in consumer behaviour and one of the highest growth rate in the fintech market across ASEAN, WFIS 2023 - Vietnam will be the perfect opportunity for the fintech providers to collaborate with the traditional financial institutions and other seeking organizations that want to incorporate fintech into their core infrastructure." For more information about the event, log on to: https://vietnam.worldfis.com/ About Tradepass Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers. As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth. Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Lead

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

Tradepass





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tradepass

Sectors: Trade Shows, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

