  Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 12:28 HKT/SGT
Source: FivebalanceUSA
FiveBalanceUSA Has Inked a Deal to Launch FivebalanceTV on the Comcast Network for Q4 2023

NEW YORK, NY, Mar 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As the first and only Company publicly known to date to use blockchain technology to fight depression and anxiety, FivebalanceUSA is excited to announce they have commissioned Ashton Media Group for their expertise in market penetration and media awareness.

FiveBalanceUSA is a startup company that has developed a unique self-improvement application available for free on the Google Play store. The app intends to serve people dealing with depression, by rewarding them for meeting their personal customized goals in 5F categories - Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith via the free mobile app.

FiveBalanceUSA has inked a deal with SimplyMe Distribution.LLC to launch FivebalanceTV on the Comcast network for Q4 2023. FivebalanceTV will be a strong and powerful tool for the FivebalanceUSA Team to use in their quest to fight depression and anxiety. More details about this deal as well as program lineup and future guest will be announced in a follow up press release this summer.

Hip Hop and Cryptocurrency

FivebalanceUSA has partnered with Kaotic Sapreme to introduce their free self-improvement app to the Hip Hop Culture. For a full run down on the many accomplishments of Kaotic Sapreme, check out his Bio on FivebalanceTV https://youtu.be/X0dbCM8nvp8

FivebalanceUSA intends to use Hip Hop as a means of opening up a conversation on how to deal with depression and anxiety. Music has always been a global form of expression, and a bridge to breaking down barriers, and they believe this will be a great medium to start a conversation that many find very difficult to initiate.

Statement from Ashton Media Group: "We are pleased to be working with the FivebalanceUSA team on the near term execution of the marketing necessary to bring additional substance to the mental health community. That mental health community is not just for those experiencing problems and hardships in their lives, but also for those that can set a stronger course of actionable items in their lives to further benefit themselves and others that see their happiness. As CEO of Ashton Media Group, our team is looking forward to marketing Fivebalance's value proposition via cable TV, OTT and Out Of Home markets"

About Ashton Media Group, Inc.

Ashton Media Group is a full-service advertising agency dedicated to bringing quality services and products to the benefit of consumers for their well being. To insure this happens, their media team combines both ad and selected media from cable and OTT (Over The Top) channels via subsidiary simplyME Distribution. They also provide advertisements in the OOH (Out Of Home) from airports to subway stations nationally.

Know more at https://simplyAdvertiseME.com

844-44 MY VOD x.800

A video is available on how to purchase FBN coin on Mercatox exchange on their Youtube channel FivebalanceTV https://youtu.be/xtt37ughpWk

Social Links of FivebalanceUSA

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyNAoJXtGn4yqpcztynApvA?sub_confirmation=1

https://twitter.com/FivebalanceU

Media contact

Contact: James McCoy

Email: hello@fivebalance.com

Website: https://fivebalance.com/

