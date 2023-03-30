Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Vivid Sydney
World First Comes to Wynyard Tunnels as Part of Vivid Sydney 2023

SYDNEY, AU, Mar 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Australia's largest festival, Vivid Sydney, today announced that it will add a first-ever activation of the Wynyard railway tunnels to the festival's upcoming program with the world premiere of Dark Spectrum.

Dark Spectrum (Image credit: Destination NSW)

Three years in the making and tipped as an underground spectacular of what lies beneath, Dark Spectrum will fuse a dynamic musical soundtrack with the latest in laser, robotics, lighting and visual technology to transform the disused Wynyard Station train tunnels in a truly one-of-a-kind experience in a venue that has never been open to the public.

Creating an immersive multi-media environment, Dark Spectrum will deliver a heightened visual and audio experience for Vivid Sydney attendees set to penetrate the deep underground of Wynyard's tunnels and take its audience into a new time and space.

Secret passageways will be lit, and pulses of electronic dance music will ring out across eight rooms, with each space representing a different human experience and associated colour. Guests move through rooms themed to separation, constriction, pressure, the unseen, reflection, the unfamiliar, connection and end with a revelation.

Highlights from Dark Spectrum include "Constriction," 150 LED "pipes" hung from the roof to form an interactive landscape of animated pixels that can be touched; "Pressure," a spectacular array of 50 archways covered in lights and mirrors that create the visual illusion of a never-ending tunnel; and "Interaction," an Avatar-esque environment featuring hundreds of hanging strings of light interspersed with illuminated alien plants that respond to movement.

Presented by Vivid Sydney, Sony Music, Mandylights and Culture Creative, Dark Spectrum will premiere at Vivid Sydney on May 26, running until July 16 before touring the world.

Dark Spectrum will be a ticketed experience with entry via Wynyard Park Rooftop between York and Carrington Streets, Sydney. Entry will be timed from 12:00 p.m. to 9.15 p.m. Ticket prices vary depending on the visit date/time; general admission from $35, children from $24, and families from $98.

"We're thrilled to announce this world-first experience for Vivid Sydney 2023. Dark Spectrum perfectly fits this year's festival theme, exploring the intersection between human emotions, our natural environment, and the urban landscape and relics of Sydney's industrial past.

"Diving beneath the surface of what is now one of the city's busiest railway lines, Dark Spectrum is a truly mesmerising and engaging experience for visitors to explore Sydney in a whole new way. I am excited we get to shine a light on unknown spaces across the city," says, Gill Minervini, Vivid Sydney Festival Director.

This year, Vivid Sydney will deliver the biggest and most culturally relevant program in its event history when it returns from Friday, May 26 to Saturday, June 17. The spectacular Light Walk will host the works of 100+ light collaborators and 26 international light artists from 13 countries, with street installations, re-shaping old sights, surprising projection sites and large-scale immersive experiences that will paint the urban landscape.

Vivid Sydney will be staged across Sydney's city centre, at locations including Circular Quay, the Sydney Opera House, The Rocks, Walsh Bay, Barangaroo, King Street Wharf, Darling Harbour, Darling Quarter, Darling Square, The Goods Line, Central Train Station, the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Carriageworks, Taronga Zoo and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Dark Spectrum and full details of the Vivid Sydney 2023 program, visit vividsydney.com.

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is Australia's largest festival celebrating creativity, innovation and technology, and transforms Sydney into a kaleidoscope of colour and events for 23 nights. Staged for its 13th year in 2023, Vivid Sydney will bring together mesmerising displays from the world's brightest light artists, exhilarating live music performances, deep-dive discussions with thought leaders, and innovative experiences from food creatives. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency. For more information visit vividsydney.com.

Contact Information
Jenna Whyte
PR Manager
jenna.whyte@dnsw.com.au

SOURCE: Vivid Sydney


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Vivid Sydney
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Regional
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
VC Holdings Announces 2022 Annual Results  
Mar 30, 2023 21:55 HKT/SGT
ESPRIT Announces Annual Results for FY 2022  
Mar 30, 2023 21:26 HKT/SGT
Alltronics 2022 Profit Surges 61.6%, Driven by Robust Cost Control and Better Product Mix  
Mar 30, 2023 20:45 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, a Company Developing Novel Oncology Therapies to Address Difficult-to-Treat Cancers, Announces Closing of Business Combination and Listing on Nasdaq   
Mar 30, 2023 20:29 HKT/SGT
Baguio Green's 2022 Net Profit* Increased by 3.2 times, Contracts On Hand Recorded a Historical High with a Surge of 67% to HK$3.6 billion  
Mar 30, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Honda: Notice of Change in Capital Structure of Hitachi Astemo including Capital Participation of JIC Capital  
Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:41:00 PM
Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for February 2023  
Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:33:00 PM
Palladium One Announces Strategic Equity Investment by Glencore  
Mar 30, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Mindsets of CEOs managing cyber risk: The CEO Report on Cyber Resilience  
Mar 30, 2023 18:02 HKT/SGT
Q P Group's 2022 Net Profit Up 6.5% to HK$126.8 Million   
Mar 30, 2023 18:01 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
RETAIL EXECUTIVE SUMMIT 2023
6   April
Singapore
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       