  • Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Monday, 3 April 2023, 21:15 HKT/SGT
Cleverbridge Appoints Dr. Markus A. Wesel as Its Chief Financial Officer

Cologne, Germany, Apr 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Cleverbridge is pleased to appoint Dr. Markus A. Wesel as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Markus A. Wesel, Cleverbridge Chief Financial Officer

Markus joins at an exciting time for Cleverbridge and marks another important step in Cleverbridge's journey to becoming the internet's leading customer success platform.

He is the latest addition to Cleverbridge's experienced and innovative leadership team consisting of CEO Wendi C. Sturgis, CTO Radu Immenroth, CCO Happy Luther, CPO Alexander Brochier, and CSO JC Capote.

Cleverbridge was founded in Cologne, Germany, and Chicago, Illinois, in 2005. Since then, Cleverbridge has grown to 300+ employees worldwide with 1.5 million monthly transactions and joined forces with equity partners EMH in 2020.

"I am excited to join Cleverbridge as it continues to grow and strive to make it easy for our clients to grow their revenue and customer lifetime value. I am confident that we can continue to grow profitability and take the next step as we continue establishing ourselves as the leaders in this space," Markus said. "There is an excellent and stable financial platform and team to enable the ambitious growth and development targets for 2023 and beyond."

Joining from CENIT, where he held the role of CFO, he brings 15 years of experience including capital market experience. Markus has held senior executive positions at several high-performing tech companies, having begun his career in the consulting world with PWC. He has also acted as an Associate Professor and Lecturer at several well-renowned German institutions.

"Cleverbridge has one of the world's leading all-in-one CLV Growth solutions for B2B and B2C companies, and we're excited to take the next step in our growth trajectory enabled by new technologies and our stable platform with an uptime of 99.99% in 2022," said Cleverbridge CEO, Wendi Sturgis. "With Markus joining the team, we are ensuring we can maintain our excellent financial platform and profitable growth trajectory."

More about Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge is the CLV Growth Company. We support customer success and sales teams to accelerate revenue growth and reduce churn without adding headcount. We do this by processing transactions and automating renewals without human intervention while augmenting your existing stack through the addition of AI-enabled automation to balance resource constraints. We provide you with all the solutions you will need to go to market in 180 markets worldwide successfully. For more information on Cleverbridge, please visit www.cleverbridge.com.

Contact Information:
Lennard Hulsbos
VP Marketing & Design
lennard.hulsbos@cleverbridge.com
+31639043809

Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Cloud & Enterprise, HR, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
