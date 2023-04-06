Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: RHTLaw Asia LLP RHTLaw Asia strengthens Real Estate Practice with appointment of new partner Mr Yeong Wai Cheong returns to RHTLaw Asia amidst growing opportunities in real estate

SINGAPORE, Apr 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-headquartered regional law firm RHTLaw Asia has appointed Mr Yeong Wai Cheong as partner in the firm's Real Estate practice.

Mr Yeong Wai Cheong, Partner at RHTLaw Asia and Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner at RHTLaw Asia [L-R]

Wai Cheong brings extensive experience in real estate, banking and finance, representing Singapore-listed companies and banks, purchasers and vendors, developers, landlords and tenants across a range of domestic and cross-border financing and real estate matters.



He has been consistently ranked as a "Recommended Lawyer" for Real Estate in the Legal 500 Asia Pacific for seven consecutive years. Dual-qualified in Singapore and Hong Kong, Wai Cheong has represented parties for the sale and purchase and financing of industrial, commercial and residential properties in Singapore and Hong Kong.



In addition to his prior stint at RHTLaw Asia, Wai Cheong was also previously the General Counsel for Asia for an European bank and the Head of Legal for Singapore for two European banks.



RHTLaw Asia Managing Partner, Mr Azman Jaafar, said, "Real Estate will continue to be an important sector for us given Singapore's position as a global financial centre. We will continue to strengthen our practice with the addition of new talent to support our clients. Mr Yeong is a welcome addition to our team as we roll out our new ONERHT Client UX strategy together with our core multidisciplinary capabilities."



About RHTLaw Asia LLP



RHTLaw Asia LLP is a leading regional law firm headquartered in Singapore with a network of offices in 15 jurisdictions in Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa under the ASEAN Plus Group (APG) comprising over 2,000 lawyers. We help clients understand the local challenges, navigate the regional complexity to deliver the competitive advantage for their businesses in Asia. We are also the Singapore member of the Interlex Group, a global network of leading law firms.



RHTLaw Asia collaborates with ONERHT, an integrated network of multidisciplinary professional services, through entities which are not affiliates, branches, or subsidiaries of RHTLaw Asia LLP. For more details, please visit www.rhtlawasia.com



For Mr Yeong Wai Cheong's profile, please visit:

https://www.rhtlawasia.com/people/yeong-wai-cheong/



About ONERHT



ONERHT is an integrated multidisciplinary platform of professional and specialist services. Since 2011, RHTLaw Asia's founding team has developed a second engine of growth through ONERHT, an independent ecosystem of professional and specialist services, and networks, complementing RHTLaw's full service legal offerings. For more details, please visit www.onerht.com



For media queries, please contact:

Elliot Siow / elliot.siow@rhtgoc.com / +65 8375 0417





