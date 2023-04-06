Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Raffles College of Higher Education / 1FAME
Raffles College of Higher Education partners 1FAME to provide Web3 platform for Raffles Fashion and Jewellery Designers
Collaboration across Fashion NFT Launchpad and Fashion Metaverse projects will open new Web3 opportunities for Raffles Fashion and Jewellery Designers

SINGAPORE, Apr 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Raffles College of Higher Education and 1FAME Pte. Ltd. have entered into a partnership agreement to support Raffles Fashion and Jewellery Designers in the fashion metaverse.

Mr Ong Kai How, Senior Vice President, Raffles College of Higher Education, and Mr James Hong, Chief Executive Officer, 1FAME at the launch of the partnership [L-R]

Raffles will support its students and graduates through the partnership by facilitating access to the 1FAME 'FAshion MEtaverse', where participants can buy, sell, trade and play with diverse digital fashion NFTs. 1FAME will equip Raffles Designers with integrated tools, solutions, knowledge and expertise to support the development of a sustainable metaverse fashion ecosystem.

Access to the 1FAME ecosystem includes FAME Meta Studio & Lab, a platform for designers to transform their traditional designs into digital fashion garments. This is further integrated with FAME Fashion Launchpad, a platform to mint NFTs for digital garments which enables NFT-based IP portfolio development and value creation. These platforms reduce the barriers to launch new designs while providing Web3 solutions for monetisation.

Mr James Hong, 1FAME Chief Executive Officer, said, "As leading fashion brands were among the first to explore NFTs and other Web3 opportunities in the fashion metaverse, it is essential for today's young designers to familiarise themselves with the latest technology platforms that can elevate their work beyond traditional boundaries to phygital worlds."

Having successfully collaborated with South Korean designer brands famous for their collaborations with renowned K-Pop stars and celebrities, FAME 'FA-shion MEtaverse' is turning its attention to up- and-coming designers in Southeast Asia.

Mr Giuseppe (Joe) SPINELLI, Principal at Raffles, said, "Our partnership with 1FAME reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for Raffles Designers while future-proofing our academic courses to stay ahead of the latest industry innovations in Web3."

Following the signing ceremony between Raffles and 1FAME held at Raffles Education's campus, six Raffles Designers entered into a commercial agreement with 1FAME to produce their own digital fashion NFTs in connection with physical garments and real-world experiences.

About Raffles College of Higher Education

Raffles College of Higher Education, formerly known as Raffles Design Institute, was established in 1990 as a design institution dedicated to delivering professional design disciplines of Fashion Design and Marketing, Jewellery Design, Interior Design, Digital Media Design, Animation Design, Video Games Design, Visual Communication Design, and Product Design in Singapore. Its curriculum and pedagogy are designed to be industry-focused and relevant, empowering students to innovate with creativity.

About 1FAME

1FAME is a joint venture between Seoul-based FAME Universe and platform aggregator 1MetaWorld, a member of multidisciplinary professional and specialist services group, ONERHT. 1FAME seeks to support the fashion industry's fight against counterfeiting with Web3 innovation, leveraging NFTs as unique tokens of authenticity and trusted tools for Metaverse e-Commerce. For more details, please visit https://raffles-college.edu.sg and https://www.onefame.xyz

For media enquiries, please contact:

ONG Kai How
+65 9669 5498
ONGKaiHow@Raffles.Education

Elliot Siow
+65 8375 0417
elliot@waterbooks.com.sg


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, NFTs, Metaverse, Games
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

