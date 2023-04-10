Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, April 10, 2023
Monday, 10 April 2023, 09:26 HKT/SGT
Source: UMS Institute
The Future is Now: Prospect the Development of Downstream Industry in a Low-Carbon Economy

JAKARTA, Apr 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesian oil and gas downstream market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The COVID-19 outbreak in Q1 2020 led to declines in the refining and petrochemical production output. Factors such as increasing demand for petrochemical products, growing oil and gas consumption, surging investments in the refinery, and petrochemical projects are expected to drive the oil and gas downstream market during the forecast period. However, an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to hinder the growth of the oil and gas downstream market.

The refinery segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing refining capacities across the country. Digitalization and modernization of the refining and petrochemical sectors are expected to reduce refining costs. This, in turn, is expected to create an opportunity for the market during the forecast period. Growing oil and gas consumption in the country is expected to be the major driver for the Indonesian oil and gas downstream market during the forecast period.

We are pleased to announce that the 5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023 will be held on June 28-29, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, where senior refining and petrochemical professionals from Indonesia and beyond will meet to discuss the latest investment developments, regulation landscape and operational challenges facing the refining and petrochemical industry.It should be the ideal platform for refining and petrochemical companies/individuals to know the latest updates and explore partnership opportunities for staying ahead of the game. We look forward to meeting you there!

Key Topics

  • Outlook: Building Sustainable Downstream Future in Asia
  • The National Strategy on How to Secure Competitive Petrochemical Feedstock for the Next 10 Years
  • Decarbonization Strategies in NOCs and IOCs’ Downstream Business
  • Outlook of Indonesia R&P Industry: Prospects, Policy Restraints & Investment, Operating Environment
  • Chandra Asri Petrochemicals: Maintains Sustainable Growth
  • Panel Discussion: Roadmap for Decarbonisation and Way Forward for the Indonesia Downstream Sector
  • Project Updates: New Projects, Modernization and Re-configuration of Refining and Petrochemical Plants
  • Catalyst Innovation and Feedstock Flexibility
  • Operational Excellence and Digitalization
  • Pivoting to High Value Chemicals, Plastics Recycling and Cleaner/bio Fuels
  • Asset Integrity, Reliability and Maintenance
  • Refinery & Petrochemical Integration and Technology Innovation
  • Reliability/Maintenance and Successful Project Management
  • Market Dynamics in APAC and Outlook for Indonesia
  • Petrochemical Industry in Indonesia–Upstream Perspectives
  • Digital twin, AI, ML, Big data: Digitalization and Operational Excellence in Downstream Business
  • Data Analytics: Unlocking the Full Value of Big Data Analytics: Unlocking the Full Value of Big Data
  • Digital Transformation: Moving from a Strategic Choice to an Imperative Task
  • Hydrogen Production as New Way to Decarbonization
  • Feedstock Competitiveness in South East Asian Petrochemical Industry
  
  • Decarbonization and Green Road of Refining and Petrochemical Industry
  • Developing World-Scale Diversified Refining Petrochemicals Projects
  • Operation Excellence and Maintenance, Turnaround and Overhaul Management
  • Energy Efficiency: Optimize Energy Conversion and Minimize Waste to Deliver Sustainable Competiveness
  • Biofuel & Clean Fuel: Producing Greener Fuels for Sustainable & Environment Energy Development

Don’t Miss It And Join Us Immediately




