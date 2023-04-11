Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Corinium
Corinium presents: CISO ASEAN Online

Connecting you to what's next in InfoSec

SINGAPORE, Apr 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - For the first time, cyber incidents, including data breaches, are classified as the most serious risk to businesses in ASEAN. In fact, the average cost of a single data breach to an ASEAN organisation averages at SGD3.6 million. Singapore alone saw 96% of its businesses report a breach between 2018 and 2019. *According to the Allianz Risk Barometer 2020

CISOs now stand at the vanguard of a business' defence with the task to protect their most valuable assets – data and the cyber defence perimeters. To stay one step and more ahead of their attackers, CISOs need to know the best strategies, technologies and partners to prevent and rectify data breaches.

CISO Online ASEAN, a virtual forum taking place on 30 May 2023 is the one-stop platform you need to benchmark new best practices and drive change in the ASEAN cyber security community. Through an interactive, virtual platform, attendees will engage in the hottest and most crucial cybersecurity discussions through a series of keynotes, panels, interviews and other engaging sessions.

Join your peers and learn how to successfully implement effective cloud protection, mitigate third party risk, defend your virtual walls from supply chain and hybrid ransomware attacks, integrate a Zero Trust approach, identify breaches early, engage with the latest, emerging technologies, analyse the current ASEAN threat landscape, stay one step ahead of hackers and more.

2023 Key Themes:

  • CISO: how to keep up with your changing role
  • People: improving cybersecurity culture and awareness
  • Remote work & operations: embracing the future with confidence
  • Identity management: exploring access control, IAM, PAM, federated identity
  • Mind the gap: adopting effective incident planning and vulnerability testing and assessment
  • Governance & compliance: breaking through complexity
  • Cloud: how to protect data, applications and infrastructure
  • Supply chain: managing of your digital assets and services risks
  • IoT security: what it means to businesses

This event is Free - Register Today!

For Further details regarding this event and to register, visit our website: https://bit.ly/3zPHD8u

You can contact us at: info@coriniumintel.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Corinium
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

