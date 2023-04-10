Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 14:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
Sunshine Insurance: Creating a New Customer Strategy and Fully Promoting High-Value Development

HONG KONG, Apr 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As a stabilizer of the country and society, in recent years, China's insurance industry has played an important role in compensating for disaster losses, maintaining social stability, and supporting China's economic development. On March 29, 2023, Sunshine Insurance Group ("Sunshine Insurance" or "the Company," 06963.HK), a rapidly growing private insurance service group in China, announced its full-year performance for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In 2022, Sunshine Insurance adhered to its focus on the insurance industry and value development, and all business segments maintained a good development trend, achieving steady and healthy growth in overall business performance. The total revenue for the year was 128.58 billion (RMB, Yuan, the same as below), a year-on-year increase of 7.2%. The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company was 4.88 billion. The total premium income was 108.74 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%; among them, the premium income of Sunshine Life Insurance was 68.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%, and the premium income of Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance was 40.38 billion.

Pushing forward the "Vertical and Horizontal Partners" strategy and effectively increasing the number of customers has seen rapid growth.

The 20th National Congress report regards "qualitative and effective improvement with reasonable growth in quantity" as the intrinsic requirement for high-quality economic development. Sunshine Insurance has taken this as the fundamental guideline and direction for the company's development, upholding the value development concept. According to the annual report, Sunshine Insurance achieved embedded value of 101.27 billion in 2022, an increase of 8.0%. Sunshine Life Insurance achieved new business value of 3.02 billion in one year, which is a rare positive growth in the industry. In the future, the company will continue to adhere to the value development concept, leading to a steady improvement in overall business performance.

In recent years, the industry as a whole has entered a period of deep adjustment and transformation. Faced with increasingly diversified and differentiated customer demands, the insurance supply side also needs to proactively adapt to new customer demands and listen to new customer voices. In terms of customer management, Sunshine Insurance takes the "Vertical and Horizontal Partners" strategic plan as a starting point, deeply implementing the "Vertical and Horizontal" plan for individuals and families, and building multi-level and differentiated product service ecosystems that cover the entire life cycle of families around core needs such as health, pension, children's education, and wealth management. In addition, the company takes "Partner" actions for enterprise organizations, providing a system integration of risk solutions for corporate clients, promoting Sunshine's transformation from a simple economic compensation insurance provider to a risk management service support provider, and winning a rapid increase in effective customers. According to the annual report, as of the end of 2022, the company had approximately 32.88 million effective customers, providing strong support for the company's business growth with a huge user base.

The company is fully promoting digital transformation and technological innovation, actively fulfilling its social responsibilities.

While focusing on its main business, Sunshine Insurance is comprehensively promoting digital transformation and technological innovation, promoting online and intelligent business operations, and enhancing the company's value. Sunshine Life Insurance is promoting the application of digital technology in sales support, customer service, risk prevention, and other aspects, empowering business and operational efficiency. Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance is leveraging core technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things to empower service, sales, claims, products, operations, and the entire ecosystem of the business process and its peripheral areas. The company won 14 external technology innovation awards and obtained 13 new authorized patents in 2022. It can be anticipated that with the continuous acceleration of digital transformation, the company's operational efficiency will continue to be optimized, and its foundation for high-quality development will be further consolidated.

It is worth mentioning that since its establishment, Sunshine Insurance has always remembered its original mission and actively fulfilled its social responsibilities. According to the annual report, in 2022, the company provided risk protection of 44.5 trillion for the real economy, provided risk protection of 82.2 billion for the "Belt and Road" project, provided risk protection of more than 170 billion for small and micro enterprises, helped small and micro enterprises obtain financing of 14.5 billion, and provided green insurance protection of nearly 60 trillion. The sustainable investment balance more than 40 billion, contributing Sunshine's strength in serving the real economy, protecting people's livelihood, promoting common prosperity, and promoting a green China.

Overall, in 2022, facing the turbulent international environment and arduous development tasks, Sunshine Insurance responded promptly and rose to the challenges, delivering a satisfactory "report card." Zhang Weigong, the founder, the Chairman, and CEO of Sunshine Insurance Group, said, "The company will continue to adhere to its development strategy, promote high-quality development and high-value growth through reform and transformation measures, and strive to build the company into a customer-driven high-value growth insurance group." In the future, the company will strengthen its core competitiveness, fully exert its insurance protection function, provide high-quality product services to customers, escort the stable operation of the economy, and create more value for shareholders and investors.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Banking & Insurance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
All-New Lexus LM to Debut at Auto Shanghai 2023  
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 4:01:00 PM
Sunshine Insurance: Creating a New Customer Strategy and Fully Promoting High-Value Development  
Apr 11, 2023 14:05 HKT/SGT
The hotel industry is leading the recovery, and the leading Group deserves attention   
Apr 11, 2023 13:51 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announces Establishment of Marunouchi Capital Fund III  
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 1:27:00 PM
Corinium presents: CISO ASEAN Online  
Apr 11, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Essex and Gunze Shenzhen Entered into Exclusive Agency Agreement for PELNAC Absorbable Dressing in Mainland China  
Apr 11, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
Asia Climate Forum returns to Singapore for its 8th edition as the only dedicated climate defence event in the Asia Pacific  
Apr 11, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
TrialWire Patient Recruitment Platform Launches AI Pre-recruit to Cut Recruitment Time by 50%  
Apr 11, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Samsung
  
Monday, April 10, 2023 5:09:00 PM
Get Lifetime Access to Aura Skypool in Dubai With Rare FND  
Apr 10, 2023 16:47 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       