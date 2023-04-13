Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Indonesian Ministry of Industry (Kemenperin) Indonesian Manufacturing Sector Branding Event at Hannover Messe 2023

JAKARTA, Apr 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The performance of the Indonesian manufacturing sector continues to perform well. This is demonstrated by the fact that, the industrial sector is still the largest contributor to GDP in 2022, namely 16.48%. Additionally, the industrial sector makes a significant contribution to national tax revenues, for 28.7%. The same thing is illustrated by the release of the Industrial Confidence Index (IKI), which until March 2023 still showed an expansion value of 51.87. The increase in IKI value from November 2022 to March 2023 was 1.93% with an average increase since the release of the first IKI, November 2022 to March 2023 of 0.48%.



In line with the improvement in the condition of the Indonesian industrial sector following the Covid-19 pandemic, Indonesia is taking the golden opportunity to become the first ASEAN country that become a partner country for the third time at the Hannover Messe 2023 international industry exhibition. This prestigious event will take place in Hannover, Germany, from April 17?21, 2023.



"Indonesia's participation as the Official Partner Country (Indonesia Partner Country-IPC) is in line with the strategic initiative 'Making Indonesia 4.0' to address the issues of the 4th industrial revolution. This will also result in more inclusive sustainability, startup business and technology development, as well as support a circular economy," said the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Federal Republic of Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno at the Kick Off Press Conference event in Hannover, Germany, Wednesday (12 /04) local time.



The ambassador for the Republic of Indonesia highlighted that through Hannover Messe 2023, Indonesia will display a variety of Industry 4.0 technologies and provide investment opportunities in Industrial sector from 157 co-exhibitors. Indonesia will also host a number of events, including the opening of Indonesian Pavillion at Hannover Messe Fairground with an area of 3000 m2, business summits, Indonesia country night, and some conferences with an industry-related theme.



Prior to holding the exhibition, the Indonesian government has also conducted publications and promotion events both domestically and overseas to increase public knowledge of the Hannover Messe 2023 event. The four primary goals of Indonesian participation at Hannover Messe 2023 are anticipated to be accomplished through those events, namely: 1) introducing Indonesia's vision of the Making Indonesia 4.0 road map; 2) promoting industrial cooperation; 3) promoting investment and export; and 4) strengthening the bilateral cooperation relationship with Germany as well as participating in the global supply chain network.



