Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 13, 2023
Thursday, 13 April 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Qstay Hospitality Technologies
Dubai Hospitality Platform Qstay Expands to Ras Al Khaimah, London, and Riyadh

DUBAI, Apr 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Dubai DIFC-based Qstay Hospitality Technologies, a next-generation hospitality company that is transforming the guest experience through technology and design, announced today that it is launching its first 30 properties in the emirate of Ras al Khaimah this month. In addition, the company plans to scale its model to London starting this summer, with plans to launch properties by autumn. Qstay is also planning to expand to Riyadh and the Emirates of Fujairah and Abu Dhabi later this year.


Since its founding, Qstay has been on a mission to redefine the hospitality industry through modern, technology-powered service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations, combined into one seamlessly managed experience. The company operates over 250 properties, with 200 more signed and expects to have 450 revenue-generating units by the end of 2023. Qstay had raised $6.5 million in seed funding and is currently closing $8.5 million pre-Series A round.

Qstay plans to capitalize on opportunities within the growing $800+ billion global lodging market and strengthen its position as a differentiated, rapidly growing innovator in the hospitality industry. The company's business model focuses on providing luxury hotel-like services and amenities, such as bathrobes, slippers, luxury toiletries, bathroom amenities, tea, Starbucks coffee, and digital app-based access to external facilities such as nearby pools, private beaches, gyms, and spas.

Qstay is developing a differentiated, AI-powered tech-driven platform that will provide digital concierge and customer support, seamless booking, digital check-in, keyless entry, app-based access to hotels and resorts' facilities with private beaches and pools, business centers, spas, and gyms. The company's platform also includes a unified system for maintenance and service, which employs smart HVAC equipment and sensors.

"Our expansion to Ras al Khaimah, London, and Riyadh marks an important milestone for Qstay and reflects our commitment to transforming the hospitality industry through technology and design," said Artur Khayrullin, co-founder of Qstay. "We are excited to bring our unique approach to hospitality to new markets and to provide guests with an exceptional experience that combines luxury amenities and innovative technology," added Alec Fesenko, co-founder.

Qstay's competitors include companies like Blueground and Sonder. However, Qstay's differentiated approach has allowed the company to achieve higher ratings on Airbnb and Booking.com than its competitors, resulting in an exceptional occupancy rate of over 80% and an outstanding Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) of $191, which is well above that of its competitors. The company's revenue is growing at a rate of over 100% YoY, and it had a positive net income in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

As Qstay expands its operations to new markets, the company remains committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience through its technology-powered service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations.

Contact Information
Artur Khayrullin
CEO
artur@qstay.ae
+971521296590

SOURCE: Qstay Hospitality Technologies


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Qstay Hospitality Technologies
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Hospitality
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
JCB and The Saudi National Bank Sign an Agreement to Allow the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its Points of Sale and ATMs in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia  
Thursday, April 13, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Mitsubishi Corporation: Donation for the establishment of incubation program with Kyoto University  
Thursday, April 13, 2023 11:47:00 AM
China International Consumer Products Expo Signals the Arrival of Consumption Recovery. Fosun's Approach to Ride on the Momentum of Consumption Recovery  
Apr 13, 2023 09:40 HKT/SGT
Dubai Hospitality Platform Qstay Expands to Ras Al Khaimah, London, and Riyadh  
Apr 13, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Cipher-Core, Inc. Signs Agreement  
Apr 13, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
FinTechs and banks unite for innovation at DIFC�s Dubai FinTech Summit Dialogues   
Apr 12, 2023 23:04 HKT/SGT
Responding to the Need for Accelerated Nursing Credentials Verification, CGFNS and NCSBN Step Up Collaboration to Address Gaps and Improve Efficiencies  
Apr 12, 2023 19:30 HKT/SGT
Palladium One Announces Completion of Strategic Equity Investment by Glencore  
Apr 12, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Indonesian Manufacturing Sector Branding Event at Hannover Messe 2023  
Apr 12, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Inaugural InnoEX kicks off today  
Apr 12, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
World CX Summit
27   April
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       