DALLAS, TX, Apr 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced that Darren Heffernan, President & Chief Operating Officer, will become the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2023. Heffernan will succeed Teresa Mackintosh, who will transition to Executive Chair of the Trintech Board of Directors, after a successful seven-year tenure leading the company.



Heffernan, who has been with Trintech since 2001, has held a number of strategic and corporate development roles throughout his tenure at the company. He has been instrumental in driving significant growth in his capacity as CFO and President & COO, as well as through his involvement in the company's international business expansion. Heffernan's diverse experience and deep industry knowledge will inform his stewardship of Trintech's continued focus on the company's operational excellence and commitment to client service, partnership and growth.



Prior to Trintech, Heffernan held various finance and operational positions, driving innovation with companies like GE, Paramount / Universal Studios, IAWS and Anglo American.



As Executive Chair, Mackintosh will continue to work closely with Heffernan and Trintech's leadership team to ensure a smooth and successful transition. She is steadfast in her commitment to advancing Trintech's position as a leading global SaaS provider for the Office of Finance.



"I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished over the past seven years," said Mackintosh. "The team's unwavering commitment to serving our customers and supporting our partners has been astounding. I am excited to now welcome Darren as Trintech's next CEO. Darren has been critical in driving Trintech's growth for over twenty years, and his passion for innovation and deep understanding of our company culture is unmatched. Darren's focus on operational excellence will help us to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our expanding client base while also driving Trintech's growth trajectory. I look forward to our continued partnership in my new role as Executive Chair."



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Teresa for her exemplary leadership throughout these past seven years," said Pete Rottier, Managing Director of Summit Partners. "Under her leadership, Trintech tripled its revenue, solidifying its position as a leader and trusted partner in the global SaaS market for the Office of Finance. The Board is looking forward to Trintech's continued growth under Darren's leadership. With his strong strategic, financial, and operational background, and clear dedication to the company's business and customers, we believe Darren is the ideal person to lead Trintech forward in the years to come."



"It is a tremendous honor to serve as Trintech's next CEO," said Heffernan. "Teresa has been an incredible leader and colleague, and I am privileged to have worked alongside her for the past several years. I want to thank both Teresa and the entire Board for their support and confidence. I look forward to continuing our commitment to deliver better solutions and innovative services for our clients, collaborating with our global partners, expanding our business with exciting new opportunities for growth and building the company with the help of our tremendous employees."



About Trintech



Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency(R) Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra(R) Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Fall 2022 Report. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.



Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



