Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, April 15, 2023
Friday, 14 April 2023, 17:18 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Essex Bio-Technology Limited
Essex and Osteopore Entered into Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Oral Maxillofacial products in Singapore

HONG KONG, Apr 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Essex Bio-Technology Ltd. ("Essex" or the "Group", Stock Code: 1061.HK) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Majeton Pte. Ltd. ("Majeton"), has entered into an exclusive Distribution Agreement with Osteopore Limited ("Osteopore") to promote and sell Osteopore's dental and oral maxillofacial products ("Products") in Singapore.

Pursuant to the Distribution Agreement, Majeton will be the exclusive distributor of the Products for an initial period of 3 years, starting from 2023 to 2026.

Osteopore's innovative oral maxilla facial products are used in guided bone regeneration, immediate implant loading, and socket preservation. In unique situations, Osteopore may also make available customised regenerative implants for various oral maxillofacial reconstructions.

The Group believes that Majeton's strong commercial presence in Singapore will synergistically bring to market Osteopore's innovative products supported by advanced 3D printing technology for improved clinical outcomes in dental patients throughout Singapore's dental clinics, private and public hospitals.

About Osteopore
Osteopore is an Australian and Singapore-based medical technology company commercialising bespoke products specifically engineered to facilitate bone healing across multiple therapeutic areas. Osteopore's patented technology fabricates specific micro-structured scaffolds for bone regeneration through 3D printing and bioresorbable material. Osteopore's patent-protected scaffolds are made from proprietary polymer formulations, that naturally dissolve over time to leave only natural, healthy bone tissue, significantly reducing post-surgery complications commonly associated with permanent bone implants.

About Essex (Stock Code: 1061.HK)
Essex Bio-Technology Limited is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercialises genetically engineered therapeutic b-bFGF (FGF-2), having six commercialised biologics marketed in China since 1998. Additionally, it has a portfolio of commercialised products of preservative-free unit-dose eye drops and Shilishun (Iodized Lecithin Capsules) etc.. The products of the Company are principally prescribed for treating wounds healing and diseases in Ophthalmology and Dermatology, which are marketed and sold through approximately 10,900 hospitals and managed directly by its 43 regional sales offices in China. Leveraging its in-house R&D platform in growth factor and antibody, the Company maintains a pipeline of projects in various clinical stages, covering a wide range of fields and indications.

About Majeton
Majeton, a wholly owned subsidiary of Essex Bio-Technology, is a sales, marketing and distribution company of therapeutics, medical devices and nutraceuticals for South East Asia. The company embraces innovation to provide a portfolio of first-in-class and best-in-class products with the aim to deliver solutions to commercial and clinical unmet needs, covering a wide range of therapeutic areas.

Media Enquiry:
Strategic Financial Relations Limited (Website: http://www.sprg.com.hk)
Shelly Cheng +852 2864 4857 shelly.cheng@sprg.com.hk
Yan Li +852 2114 4320 yan.li@sprg.com.hk
June Tuo +852 2864 4848 june.tuo@sprg.com.hk
Angela Shen +852 2864 4870 angela.shen@sprg.com.hk
Media: media@essex.com.cn

Investor Enquiry:
Investor Relations: investors@essex.com.cn


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Essex Bio-Technology Limited
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Essex Bio-Technology Limited
Apr 11, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
Essex and Gunze Shenzhen Entered into Exclusive Agency Agreement for PELNAC Absorbable Dressing in Mainland China
Mar 8, 2023 20:28 HKT/SGT
Essex Bio-Technology Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results
Feb 22, 2023 18:48 HKT/SGT
Essex and Henlius signed amendment agreement for Global Co-Development and Exclusive License Agreement for treatment of age-related macular degeneration
Feb 10, 2023 21:06 HKT/SGT
First Patient in the US Dosed in a Global Multicentre Phase 3 Clinical Study of Bevacizumab for treatment of Ophthalmic Diseases
Oct 13, 2022 22:40 HKT/SGT
Essex Biotechnology Secures Exclusive Rights and Interests in SkQ1 for Ophthalmology from Mitotech
Aug 16, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
Essex Bio-Technology Included in "Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2022"
Mar 22, 2022 20:12 HKT/SGT
Essex Bio-Technology Announces 2021 Financial Results
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       