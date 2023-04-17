Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Monday, 17 April 2023, 19:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HanchorBio Inc
HanchorBio Announces US IND Clearance for the Multi-Regional Clinical Trial of HCB101 to Treat Solid and Hematological Malignancies
HanchorBio Received IND Clearance of HCB101 Multi-regional Clinical Trial By US FDA

TAIPEI, TAIWAN and SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Apr 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - HanchorBio Inc., a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative immuno-biomedicines, announced today that the US. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to initiate a multi-regional clinical trial of its independently-developed novel drug candidate, HCB101, for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors or relapsed and refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Scott Liu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of HanchorBio, commented, "Although there is demonstrated history of PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors showcasing strong efficacy in a variety of cancers and significantly improved the prognosis of certain cancer patients, there is a large percentage of cancer patients who are either refractory to these immunotherapies or develop resistance. HCB101 is our independently-developed leading candidate to block the "do not eat" signal from the SIRPa-CD47 pathway, sufficiently eliminating tumor cells by macrophage while exhibiting excellent safety profile in our preclinical studies. The FDA clearance of our first IND marks a significant milestone for HanchorBio and demonstrates our team's continuous focus and commitment to bringing novel immunotherapies to patients with significant unmet need."

"Based on our studies in 15 murine xenograft tumor models of solid and hematological malignancies, HCB101 has demonstrated superior anti-tumor efficacy, both as monotherapy and in combination with other agents. The advantage is even more apparent when comparing HCB101 with other agents targeting the same pathway currently being investigated in clinical trials," said Sean Juo, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of HanchorBio. "Unlike other CD47-blocking agents, HCB101 exhibits excellent safety profiles in the repeat-dose cynomolgus monkey toxicology studies, as no abnormality of RBC or platelet levels were observed. It is an important safety factor for differentiation. I look forward to advancing the clinical development of HCB101 and continuing the focus on patient-centric research and development to hopefully bring novel treatments with clinically meaningful benefits to patients as early as possible."

About HCB101

Using structure-guided protein design and engineering supplemented with relevant screening technologies, HCB101 is an engineered extracellular domain of SIRPa fused to the Fc region of IgG4. HCB101 triggers phagocytic activity of the macrophages by blocking the "do not eat" signal between macrophages and tumor cells. Based on the extensive in-vitro and in-vivo preclinical data, HCB101 is potentially a safer and more potent biologic than the anti-CD47 monoclonal antibodies and SIRPa fusion proteins currently being investigated in clinical trials. Furthermore, quantitative RNA transcriptional analysis indicated that HCB101 triggered distinct gene expression profiles inside the tumor and in the tumor microenvironment comparing to other relevant clinical candidates, suggesting that HCB101 might exhibit unique mechanisms of action.

About Multi-Regional Clinical Trial of HCB101

HCB101-101 is a multi-regional, multi-center, open-label, dose-finding, first-in-human (FIH) study of adults with advanced solid tumors or relapsed and refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and Taiwan. The purposes of the study are to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and clinical anti-tumor activity of weekly HCB101 intravenous injections. The HCB101 IND is on track being reviewed by the Taiwan FDA.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on immuno-oncology. The Company is led by an experienced team of pharmaceutical industry veterans with proven track-record of success in biologics discovery and global development to transcend current cancer therapies. Committed to reactivating the immune system to fight against diseases, the proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB(TM)) platform enables unique biologics with diverse multi-targeting modalities to unleash both innate and adaptive immunity to overcome the current challenges of anti-PD1/L1 immunotherapies. The FBDB(TM) platform has successfully delivered proof-of-concept data in several in vivo tumor animal models. By making breakthroughs in multi-functional innovative molecular configurations in R&D and improving the manufacturing process in CMC, HanchorBio develops transformative medicines to address unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit: www.HanchorBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/hanchorbio-inc

Contact Information
Scott Liu
Founder, Chairman and CEO
scott_liu@hanchorbio.com

Yi Du
Sr. Director of Business Development
yi_du@hanchorbio.com

SOURCE: HanchorBio Inc


Topic: Press release summary
Source: HanchorBio Inc
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Endurance RP: Excellent Positive Results from Phase 3 Randomised Clinical Trial of Fortacin(TM)/Senstend(TM) in China   
Apr 17, 2023 22:29 HKT/SGT
Leading Skincare AI-Analysis Platform, EveLab Insight, Named Top 5 AI Company to Watch  
Apr 17, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
HanchorBio Announces US IND Clearance for the Multi-Regional Clinical Trial of HCB101 to Treat Solid and Hematological Malignancies  
Apr 17, 2023 19:30 HKT/SGT
CleverTap launches Scribe, an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant  
Apr 17, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
CleverTap launches Scribe, an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant  
Apr 17, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Lexus Unveils Installation by Suchi Reddy, Shaped by Air, Alongside Prototypes by LEXUS DESIGN AWARD Winners During Milan Design Week  
Monday, April 17, 2023 6:32:00 PM
Portimao victory for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, April 17, 2023 6:03:00 PM
GBA Business Confidence Index increment on record high  
Apr 17, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing makes asphalt return in Croatia  
Monday, April 17, 2023 3:07:00 PM
OYO announces up to 70% discount on Hari Raya holiday bookings in Malaysia  
Apr 17, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
World CX Summit
27   April
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       