Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Avance Clinical Avance Clinical CEO Joins Global BioPharma Panel for Evolution Europe Summit 2023

ADELAIDE, AUS & SAN DIEGO, Apr 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical the leading award-winning Australian and North American biotech CRO that offers a GlobalReady program to early phase biotech companies to speed up the path to regulatory approval, has been invited to join the Evolution Europe Summit 2023 (Montreux, Switzerland 20 April - 21 April 2023). The panel discussion is focused on the evolution of clinical trials including technology, DCTs, reducing time and cost, drug development planning for approvals, and scaling globally in later phases.



Avance Clinical CEO, Yvonne Lungershausen has been invited to share the Australian and US CRO experience and future projections with a focus on patient centricity and Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) at the Evolution Europe Summit 2023.



Avance Clinical was recently identified by GlobalData as a global leader in DCT technology.



The Evolution Summit is an invitation-only, premium forum bringing leading clinical research executives and innovative solution providers. The summit's content is aligned with key clinical R&D challenges and interests, relevant market developments, and practical and progressive ideas and strategies adopted by successful pioneers. See full details here. https://www.april23.evolution-summit.com/



Avance Clinical has recently been ranked as the world leader in DCT technology adoption by GlobalData and Clinical Trial Arena in the CRO sector. The report found 46% of Avance Clinical's trials incorporated some elements of DCT technologies in 2022 including telemedicine, remote monitoring, and digital data collection.



The DCT report also noted that Avance Clinical's staff training in the latest technologies was a key factor in the ranking. See the full report here. https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/features/year-in-review-dct-2022/



Avance Clinical's unique clinical offering GlobalReady enables biotechs that have completed early to mid-phases in Australia to rapidly and seamlessly transition to the US in preparation for FDA approvals, all with the one CRO and dedicated teams across both regions, which reduces time and cost and delivers quality data.



There are currently more than 280 Phase III global trials that have conducted their Phase I study in Australia, which demonstrates Australian data acceptability with the FDA and other major regulatory authorities.



More than 40 biotech clients are now taking advantage of Avance Clinical's GlobalReady program.



This seamless GlobalReady journey is designed so biotechs can:



- Take advantage of the Australian early-phase clinical trial landscape (No IND and 43.5% tax rebate)

- Transition or expand into North America for later phases - without changing CROs (retain study knowledge and processes/team)

- Seamlessly operationalize global dose-escalation and dose-expansion trials across the two regions

- Harness significant speed and cost advantages

- Be assured of quality data - transferable and readily acceptable by the FDA and other regulatory authorities



Find out more:

- Learn about the Australian Advantage here. https://www.avancecro.com/the-australian-advantage/

- Learn about the GlobalReady model here. https://www.avancecro.com/avance-clinical-north-america-operations/

- For more information about the benefits of running your next study with Avance Clinical contact us: enquiries@avancecro.com



About Avance Clinical



Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian and US CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia, New Zealand and the US for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs in their early phases of drug development that need fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services. www.avancecro.com



Frost & Sullivan Awards

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past three years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 24 years.



Pre-clinical through to Phase 1 and 2

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical services with their experienced ClinicReady team right through to Phase 1 and 2 clinical services leveraging significant Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes. With experience across more than 110 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.



Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, IBM Watson and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.



Media Contact:

Avance Clinical

Kate Thompson

media@avancecro.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Avance Clinical

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

