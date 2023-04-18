Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Hamburg, Germany, Apr 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia is keen to exhibit its openness to investment and collaboration with all countries to achieve common prosperity, and this month, Indonesia has been named the official partner country for the Hannover Messe 2023 in Germany. "Indonesia is open to cooperation and investment, and let us collaborate to achieve common prosperity," President Joko Widodo said during the Hannover Congress Centrum, Germany, on Sunday local time.



Indonesia is the official partner country for the Hannover Messe 2023, one of the world's largest trade and industrial fairs. The country is also open to investment and cooperation in developing the downstream process and green economy.



With its abundant natural resources, demographic bonus, huge markets, and maintained economy, Indonesia has the capital to be a major player in global industries. "The Making Indonesia 4.0 theme is highly relevant for Indonesia, which is now striving to transform its economy through innovation and technology," President said.



Indonesia aims to secure investment worth Rp30 trillion through its participation as the Official Partner Country at Hannover Messe 2023



According to the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia expects a number of investment sectors, including the manufacturing sector, especially renewable energy, as well as in industrial areas or special economic zones, and technological innovations, such as neonatal respiratory system medical devices, automotive components, and fertilizer maintenance instruments.



To date, a total of 19 new cooperation agreements have been signed between Indonesia and other countries during the Hannover Messe 2023 event. The 19 cooperation agreements comprise three government-to-business (G2B) agreements and 13 business-to-business (B2B) agreements including cooperation in semiconductors, solar power, medical devices, waste management, chemical industry, development of CNC milling, Internet of Things, digital industry, electric vehicle charging, and battery systems, industrial parks, energy sustainability, and transition, human resources, as well as start-ups and innovation.



The Hannover Messe, based in the German state of Lower Saxony, is the world's leading trade fair for the industry, featuring four thousand companies from various fields that showcase their technologies and solutions for a connected and climate-neutral industry.



President Jokowi officially opened the Indonesian National Pavilion during the Hannover Messe located in Hall 2 of the exhibition venue. The exhibition will run from April 17 to 21, 2023. Indonesia established a 3,000-square-meter pavilion, and 1,500 square meters of it are allocated to hundreds of participating national co-exhibiting institutions and companies.



The Indonesian government involves 157 co-exhibitors to promote their products at the pavilion, including business entities, associations, industrial areas, special economic zones, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), lending agencies, ministries, and public institutions.



A series of seminars, conferences, and business summits will be conducted in the pavilion, involving various business actors, industry players, investors, and economic associations.



The government chose the theme "Infinite Journey" for the exhibition this year to describe Indonesia's journey towards a limitless future with a spirit of optimism and broad future potential.



