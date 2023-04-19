Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 09:05 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Aquilius Investment Partners
Aquilius Investment Partners Closes Its Maiden Secondaries Fund at over US$400 Million
- Aquilius Investment Partners is announcing the final close of its maiden AIP Secondary Fund I at over US$400 million of client commitments.
- The fund targets investments in secondaries transactions across the Asia Pacific, with the aim of building broadly diversified asset portfolios at attractive risk-return profiles.
- Founded by long-time Asia industry veterans Bastian Wolff and Christian Keiber, Aquilius seeks to capitalize on the fast growing and largely untapped Asian secondaries market.

SINGAPORE, Apr 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Aquilius Investment Partners ("Aquilius" or the "Firm"), a Singapore based investment manager focused on secondaries in the Asia Pacific region, has announced the final closing of its maiden AIP Secondary Fund I, LP. ("AIP SF I"), at over US$400 million in client commitments. Alongside these commitments, the Firm has raised an additional US$200m of managed accounts available for co-investments from its investors. AIP SF I's limited partners include global institutional investors such as sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and family offices.

Christian Keiber, Founding Partner, said: "We have seen strong institutional demand for our dedicated Asia secondaries strategy and are grateful for the trust that our clients have placed in us with the closing of our maiden fund. As investment managers, we seek to provide our clients with a differentiated, lower-risk access to Asia's private markets and we are excited by the market opportunity, which continues to grow rapidly across both traditional LP secondaries and more complex GP-led secondaries transactions."

Through AIP SF I, Aquilius is targeting investments in traditional and non-traditional secondaries transactions across the fast-growing and largely untapped Asia Pacific region. To date, the fund has made existing investments across a comprehensive set of secondary solutions ranging from the acquisition of limited partnership interests to recapitalization of closed-ended funds and joint ventures, and seeks to capitalize on the liquidity needs across Asia's private markets landscape.

Bastian Wolff, Founding Partner, said: "We created Aquilius to provide custom-tailored liquidity solutions for both Limited and General Partners across their private market investments in the region. We are seeing an increasing need for our product, driven by a slow-down in overall exit activity, a significant tail of unrealized NAV across older fund vintages, and a changing regulatory environment. Our approach is focused on solving investors' headaches through flexible, patient, and solutions-oriented capital and our deep local experience and network position us well to do so."

ABOUT AQUILIUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Founded by Bastian Wolff and Christian Keiber, Aquilius is a specialized provider of secondaries solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, Aquilius' platform is designed to serve the entirety of the Asian secondaries market, with capabilities spanning across LP fund transfers, GP-led transactions, and secondary direct transactions. Aquilius' team consists of senior professionals with long tenures in investment management at leading global private markets organizations and have executed over US$2 billion of transactions through market cycles. www.aquilius.com

MEDIA CONTACT
PRecious Communications
Email: aquilius@preciouscomms.com
Tel: +65 6303 0567


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Aquilius Investment Partners
Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, PE, VC & Alternatives
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Palladium One Intersects Wide Zones of Mineralization at West Pickle, on the Tyko Nickel Project, Canada  
Apr 19, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Palladium One Intersects Wide Zones of Mineralization at West Pickle, on the Tyko Nickel Project, Canada  
Apr 19, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
PLN Drives Global Collaboration for Green Technology in Support of the Indonesian Government Mission  
Apr 19, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and BSC collaborate to advance research in personalized medicine and quantum computing  
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 5:08:00 PM
Filmhedge Leads 1st Atlanta Delegation to Cannes Film Festival, Marche Du Film  
Apr 19, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi High-Tech Announces New Production Facility for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment in Kasado Area  
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 2:51:00 PM
Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Announces Establishment of Hitachi Global Air Power, Sullair Company Name Change  
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 1:39:00 PM
UNIQLO to Open New Prototype Store at Maebashi, Gunma  
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 1:00:00 PM
UNIQLO to Open New Prototype Store at Maebashi, Gunma  
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 1:00:00 PM
Mitsubishi Power Begins Commercial Operation of Fifth M701JAC Gas Turbine in Thailand GTCC Power Plant Project  
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 12:32:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
World CX Summit
27   April
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       