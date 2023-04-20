

Early Bird tickets are still available for ESI Singapore here until 15th May. Singapore, Apr 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The leading B2B esports events and media company, Esports Insider, and Singapore-based esports marketing agency, Redd+E, are proud to announce the key tracks for the upcoming ESI Singapore event, to be held on June 20-21. ESI Singapore is the premier esports conference and showcase in the Asia Pacific region and it promises to be an exciting and informative exploration of the future of esports, with a focus on Commercialisation, Revenues & Investment; Web3; the Creator Economy; Community and Education. The event is supported by Main Stage Sponsor GRID; AV Partner The Gym Esportscentre and event partners Shikenso Analytics and ACN Newswire.. The Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM), a historical landmark situated just minutes away from Singapore's bustling financial centre and Marina Bay, will serve as the venue for this year’s exciting gathering of regional stakeholders and industry experts hailing from the esports, video games, Web3, and related sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the latest trends and developments in the sector, network, build their relationships, and explore the future of esports with some of the most breathtaking city backdrops at the ACM’s River Terrace. Esteemed speakers from ONE Esports, GRID, Shikenso Analytics and other top industry players are set to grace #ESISG with their presence. Attendees can expect the event stage to be filled with a wealth of knowledge and insights across the two days, thanks to the valuable contributions of these industry experts. The Commercialisation, Revenues & Investment track will focus on the business side of esports, including sponsorship, advertising, and investment opportunities in the space. Experts in this track will explore the latest trends in revenue generation and diversification and offer honest insights on the current landscape, as well as how to maximise and develop revenue streams. The Web3 track will delve into the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency, and how these technologies can be leveraged to create meaningful and real new revenue streams for esports and gaming businesses, and enhance the esports experience. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest Web3 innovations, select case studies, and their potential impact on the sector. The Creator Economy track will explore the growing and important role of content creators and streamers across esports and video gaming and how they are shaping and adding value to these industries. Speakers will share insights on how to build a successful brand, business and how to best engage with audiences through content creation. The Community & Esports Ecosystems track will examine the critical role of inclusivity and diversity in esports and how it impacts the pipelines of tournaments, teams and wider ecosystems. Subject matter experts will discuss strategies for building and engaging diverse communities around esports, fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the importance of promoting diversity in esports and the benefits it can bring to the industry as a whole. Finally, the Education track (Next Gen) will focus on the role of esports and video games in education, both curricular and extra-curricular, and how it can be used to teach valuable skills and foster creativity. Attendees can expect to hear from experts on how to leverage esports to inspire the next generation of creators, players and entrepreneurs. "We’re thrilled to bring together such a talented and knowledgeable group of industry leaders for ESI Singapore 2023," says Sam Cooke, Managing Director of Esports Insider. "The key tracks for this year's event are following key trends within the esports space and I am certain that it will offer valuable insights and opportunities for discussion and networking. I am excited about the prospect of hosting an informative and engaging event that will benefit all participants." Co-host of #ESISG - Redd+E’s Managing Director & Co-founder, Yip Ren Kai added, “We had an astounding inaugural event for the Asia Pacific esports and gaming community last year, and we witnessed some exciting partnerships forged amongst those who attended last year.” This year, we’re not just back with more discussions of key trends and outlooks, but to facilitate more partnerships amongst the different stakeholders and drive the growth of the APAC esports and gaming market.” Registration for ESI Singapore 2023 is now open with Early Bird tickets on offer until 15th May. To register or to learn more about the event, please visit https://esportsinsider.com/esi-singapore-2023/ . Esports Insider Based in London and founded in 2016, Esports Insider is an industry-focused esports news platform, B2B agency, media and events company. ESI runs a world-leading and international esports industry news site, operates The Esports Journal magazine and has run more industry events than any other company globally, from London to Los Angeles. Other arms of the company include ESI Media, as well as ESI Connect, its agency arm which offers services across Brokerage, Consultancy and Campaign Activation. General Enquiries:-info@esportsinsider.com Event Enquiries: events@esportsinsider.com PRs & pitches:- news@esportsinsider.com Website // Twitter // Facebook // Linkedin // Instagram // YouTube // Discord Redd+E Redd+E, through its parent company Reddentes Sports, is a marketing agency that delivers smart and impactful solutions in the areas of esports. Our services include media rights consulting, commercialisation development, event consulting, project management, organisational consultancy for sports associations, athlete management and marketing consultancy. Our goal is to provide services and value to transform organisations, businesses and communities by achieving their objectives through esports. Facebook // Linkedin // Instagram // Website





