Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 21, 2023
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 16:21 HKT/SGT
Share:
Lufax Holding lists on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: Improving Industry Demand and Focusing on Small and Micro Business ("SMBs") Financing

HONG KONG, Apr 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Lufax Holding Limited ("Lufax Holding" or the "Company", 06623.HK) lists by way of introduction on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, realizing dual primary listing on HKEX and the NYSE.

Lufax Holding now mainly provides small business owners ("SBOs") and other highquality borrowers with tailored financing products. As of end of 2022, the total outstanding balance of enabled loans of the Company amounted to RMB576.5 billion (RMB, same as below), serving more than 6.6 million SBOs in China.

Cutting-edge technology helps solve industry pain points

SMBs are an important foundation for China's economic and social development, contributing over 60% of China's GDP and over 80% of its job creation. Traditional financial institutions encounter significant challenges in risk assessment of SMBs due to small scale and high turnover, making it difficult for SMBs to obtain the amount of financing required for their business development.

To address the financing pain points of SMBs, non-traditional financial service providers, represented by Lufax Holding, have fused their financial genes with advanced technology and leveraged their extensive traffic and data technology advantages to effectively solve the financing difficulties of SMBs. By combining data-driven algorithms, Lufax can comprehensively analyze customer risks and offer loan products with flexibility in structure, size and tenor for small and micro businesses based on different levels of user risk to meet the needs of SBOs. Meanwhile, Lufax continuously improved its algorithm model through continuous feedback from the monitoring data of post-origination, thereby optimizing the system and helping it better serve SME owners.

As of the end of 2020 and 2022, the outstanding balance of loans granted by Lufax to SBOs increased from RMB370.9 billion to RMB448.9 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 10%. According to CIC, we ranked second among non-traditional financial service providers for SBOs in China in terms of total outstanding balance of inclusive SMB loans as of June 30, 2022, with a market share of 17.6%.

Bright industry prospects with U-shaped recovery potential

In October 2020, Lufax was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. Since its listing, the Company has always maintained compliant and prudent operation. In 2022, the Company achieved a total revenue of RMB58.1 billion and a net profit of RMB8.8 billion. At the same time, the Company focuses on creating value for its shareholders by starting to pay dividends in its second year of listing. The amount of dividends paid and to be paid in 2021 and 2022 represents approximately 29.4% and 40.0% of the net profit of the year, respectively.

Lufax Holding has a strong balance sheet position. As of December 31, 2022, the net assets of the Company increased to RMB94.8 billion from RMB83.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, of which cash at bank increased from RMB24.2 billion to RMB43.9 billion.

Recently, China's economy has been on a clear upward trend, which has expanded room for growth for leading enterprises such as Lufax Holding. On the one hand, domestic fundamentals remain a strong recovery. According to financial data in March, new short-term corporate loans increased by RMB 1.08 trillion, an increase of over RMB 270 billion year-on-year, which objectively reflects that demand from SMEs also improved in March. On the other hand, Lufax Holding itself is actively adjusting its business to focus on higher quality customers and continues to push forward its cost control measures to improve operational efficiency. Listing filings indicate that as new loan vintages replace older ones, the Company's financial performance is expected to achieve a U-shaped recovery, supported by a macroeconomic rebound and improved loan quality.

In the medium to long term, the credit market for SMBs still has great potential for growth. According to CIC, the total outstanding balance of inclusive SMB loans in China is expected to grow from RMB20.8 trillion as of the end of 2021 to RMB42.7 trillion by the end of 2026, representing a CAGR of 15.5%. The balance of such loans enabled by non-traditional financial service providers will grow at a CAGR of 17.7%, and the percentage of such loans will increase from 12.9% in 2021 to 14.1% in 2026.

The return of Lufax Holding to the Hong Kong stock market will help it realize its long-term growth strategy by synergizing with its business centred on China, and helping it to better capture the growth opportunities of the credit market in China's micro and small enterprises. At the same time, a dual listing will also widen the investor base of the Company and increase the liquidity of the Shares. There is a possibility that company's valuations will be reshaped in anticipation of a U-shaped recovery.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
HKTDC unveils seven creative lifestyle, licensing events  
Apr 20, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
The Prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship Returns to the USPA National Polo Center, Sunday, April 23  
Apr 20, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Establishes the Third Corporate Venture Capital Fund for Innovation in the Digital Domain  
Thursday, April 20, 2023 5:06:00 PM
Lufax Holding lists on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange: Improving Industry Demand and Focusing on Small and Micro Business ("SMBs") Financing   
Apr 20, 2023 16:21 HKT/SGT
Indonesian President and German Chancellor Attend Hannover Messe 2023 Opening Ceremony  
Apr 20, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
BREATHE! Convention Expands Event Experience with Date and Location Change to September 2023 at World Market Center Las Vegas  
Apr 20, 2023 15:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu "CHRO Roundtable Report" offers insights from committee of leaders from some of Japan's leading companies on people management strategies  
Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:31:00 PM
Fujitsu launches AI platform "Fujitsu Kozuchi," streamlining access to AI and ML solutions to contribute to a sustainable society  
Thursday, April 20, 2023 11:03:00 AM
APAC's Leading Esports Conference, ESI Singapore, Announces Key Tracks including Commercialisation, Web3, the Creator Economy and Education  
Apr 20, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Acting Globally, Thinking Locally: Eviosys Opens State-of-the-Art Plant in Thailand  
Apr 19, 2023 22:50 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
World CX Summit
27   April
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       