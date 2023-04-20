

TAIPEI, TW, Apr 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The growing electric vehicle (EV) industry, increasing calls for renewable energy adoption, the automation trends in the industrial sector, and the rising demand for consumer electronics, are fueling the growth of the power electronics industry as manufacturers set their sights on power efficiency, carbon reduction, and ‘greener' energy. According to research firm Global Market Insights (GMI), the worldwide power electronics market reached over $22 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to reach more than $40 billion in 2032. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region accounted for more than half of the power electronics market, recording a total market share of 55% in 2022, according to GMI, mainly driven by the increasing penetration of EVs. On top of this, the expansion of the IT sector, the growing number of Internet users, and the continuous development and rollout of 5G networks are propelling the demand for data centers in the region, which in turn is driving the demand for more power-efficient devices with higher power densities and more and more compact packages. All these are expected to transform the APAC region into a major hub for power electronics manufacturing. To put the spotlight on the key players and the latest technologies and trends in the power electronics industry in Asia, AspenCore, the publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, will hold the inaugural PowerUP Asia conference and virtual exhibition on May 24-26, 2023. PowerUP Asia builds on the success of the established PowerUP Expo, a virtual conference and exhibition being held by Power Electronics News, a sister publication under AspenCore. Focusing on this region, PowerUP Asia is a three-day virtual conference and exhibition highlighting the latest technology developments and trends in power electronics, including wide-bandgap (WBG) devices, power semiconductors, and related technologies. With fairgrounds, an exhibition hall, and a conference space, PowerUP Asia functions similarly to a live exhibition and conference. This technical conference will include keynotes, panel discussions, and technical presentations on significant technical trends, market demands and new application areas. Along with the conference, there will be an exhibition hall with virtual booths from top power electronics businesses and a live chat that will allow attendees to communicate directly with booth staff. Confirmed companies presenting at the virtual conference include Analog Devices Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE Group), Cambridge GaN Devices, Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC), GaN Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors STMicroelectronics, and UTAC Group. For more information and to register, visit https://ve.eetasia.com/EAC2022. About AspenCore AspenCore is a unique collection of brands and products that have set the standard in meeting the demands of today's engineers. We reach over 15 million technologists, designers, engineers, and managers. We connect this electronics community to reliable news, authoritative analysis, industry trends, and daily information on new technology. Our brands include EE Times, Electronic Products, EPSNews, ESM China, IoT Times, Power Electronics News, EDN, EEWeb, Electro Schematics, Elektroda.pl, Embedded.com, Planet Analog, and more. For more information, visit https://aspencore.com. Contact Person:

