  • Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, 21 April 2023, 16:25 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Rates AXES.ai's Casino Technology as a Trusted Blockchain Solution

LAS VEGAS, NV, Apr 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - AXES.ai's (https://axes.ai/) land-based casino management platform became the first blockchain solution in history to be independently evaluated and rated by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) in accordance with the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) (https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model/).


"Why would a casino management system need blockchain? Because according to the US Financial Action Task Force (FATF), casinos are high-risk areas for money laundering and terrorist financing," said Gerard Dache, GBA Executive Director. "Regulators world-wide need to have confidence that financial and compliance reports have not been falsified or altered. By writing data to a blockchain, regulators have confidence that the reports have not been altered."

"That is why AXES.ai created a cloud platform and solution for their customers. But it was not enough to just tell their customers that they were using blockchain. Unfortunately, there are many false claims about blockchain solutions. AXES.ai submitted their solution to the GBA to have it formally rated. After an extensive evaluation by a world-class team of experts, using GBA's globally accepted model, it was approved," concluded Mr. Dache

The GBA assessment framework, called the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM), examines a blockchain solution from eleven separate perspectives that are required for a blockchain solution to be trusted. The BMM is a technology-agnostic model utilizing an assessment methodology, training assets, and a suite of tools to improve solutions, ensuring that those solutions can be trusted. It provides confidence to investors, customers, and acquisition officials that the assessed blockchain solutions are unimpeachable.

Organizations become Trusted Blockchain Solutions thru the BMM.

For more information visit https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model or attend GBA's Future of Money Governance of Law conference on May 24-25 in Washington DC. Details are at https://gbaglobal.org/FOMGL

About the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

The GBA is a global, non-profit business community with public-sector members in over 500 government offices worldwide (https://gbaglobal.org/about/about-gov-members/), and private-sector professionals in over 50 working groups (https://gbaglobal.org/working-groups/). Public/private sector members work together to use blockchain and related technologies to solve public sector challenges. For more information about the GBA visit www.GBAglobal.org.

