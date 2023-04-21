Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, 24 April 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: FXGT.com
FXGT.com Unveils Brand Refresh with New Website and Logo
The brand refresh is aimed at better reflecting its unique positioning in the market and the opportunities it sees in meeting the changing needs of customers.

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, Apr 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - FXGT.com has unveiled its new logo, tagline and website giving clients worldwide an improved offering that reflects the broker's expanded purpose – to revolutionize the trader experience.

The refreshed brand identity is the result of a comprehensive brand strategy process, which included extensive research, analysis and input from stakeholders, customers, and industry experts.

The updated logo features a more modern, dynamic, and vibrant design. It maintains FXGT's iconic blue, green and white which are strongly associated with the brand and is set to improve brand memorability.

The newly launched website of the globally multi-regulated broker includes a range of exclusive new features, with an enhanced MT5 trading toolkit, new Resource Center, improved Economic Calendar, and an upcoming addition of MT4 to its platform selection.

"We are very excited to reveal our refreshed brand, which signals an important milestone in the evolution of our brand", said Constantinos Pavlides, CMO at FXGT.com.

"We believe this is much more than an updated appearance. It's about a new chapter in our story; building on our heritage as an innovative broker that is able to provide all types of traders with the best trading conditions possible – regardless of their style or trading strategy."

The brand's central goal is to empower traders with competence, and a peace of mind that allows them to trade their way. This is in line with FXGT.com's new "Any Trade, Any Strategy" tagline, which embodies the philosophy of giving traders the freedom to choose their own path, whatever their trading style or experience.

FXGT.com has several account options with their own unique features, making them suitable for a variety of trading needs. They offer accounts for trading with micro lots, raw spreads, zero swaps, exclusive promos, and more!

For more information, please visit: FXGT.com

About FXGT.com

FXGT.com is an established, award-winning, fully regulated, and licensed online broker. It operates in markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a growing presence in other regions, serving clients worldwide.

It offers choice to traders through a wide range of tradable asset classes and instruments, with reliable and fast execution, across a broad selection of account types on the MT5 trading platform (soon to include MT4).

Moreover, FXGT.com presents an impressive array of trading tools, market insights, technical analysis, and much more to clients, who can also benefit from accessing attractive and generous bonuses, including Welcome and Loyalty bonuses.

Lastly, the brand has a reputation for ensuring the strong protection and security of funds by keeping clients' funds separate. FXGT.com is a regulated broker that is licensed by the FSA and FSCA, and it is trusted by traders worldwide for its robust risk management policies and procedures, which includes allowing anytime withdrawals from clients' accounts.

Social Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fxgtcom/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/FXGTcom/100090248558543/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/37062744/admin/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEmbthlmUEn4z6PeFh_-yUQ
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Fxgtcom
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fxgt.com?lang=en

Media contact
Media team, FXGT.com
Email: community@fxgt.com
Website: https://fxgt.com/

SOURCE: FXGT.com




http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

