Source: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc Grid Dynamics AWS Analytics Platform Starter Kit Leveraged by Client, Mistplay, to Improve Business Operations Key Takeaways:

- With another successful AWS implementation, Grid Dynamics reinforces its reputation for driving business value with flexible and scalable cloud solutions.

- Grid Dynamics successfully delivered a turnkey Analytics and Machine Learning (ML) Platform for its client, Mistplay - the leading loyalty app for mobile gamers.

- The Grid Dynamics solution helps Mistplay drive operational efficiency and provide insight-driven recommendations to increase engagement, loyalty, and revenue for itself and its game publishing partners.

- Grid Dynamics helped Mistplay reduce time to market and deploy advanced recommendation engines faster by leveraging its proven Analytics Platform Starter Kit and its ML Starter Kit based on AWS to deliver a production-ready solution in less than 5 months.

SAN RAMON, CA, Apr 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced today that its client, Mistplay, the leading loyalty app for mobile gamers, has expanded its business capabilities through the deployment of an Analytics Platform. Mistplay is on a mission to be the best way to play mobile games for everyone, everywhere and providing a personalized experience for each user is a top priority for the AI and Analytics team. Mobile gamers come to Mistplay to discover new games to play, earn points, and redeem those points for rewards. The curated experience not only streamlines game discovery and selection for the user, it enables gaming publishers to reach the highly-engaged audiences they're seeking. By leveraging its Analytics Platform Starter Kit and its ML Starter Kit, Grid Dynamics built for Mistplay a new analytics platform, which enables Mistplay to easily share data assets across its organization, gain valuable insights from the data, and create advanced ML models which deliver better game recommendations to its growing community of millions of gamers. This turnkey solution was deployed to production in less than 5 months, leading to significant acceleration of Mistplay AI and analytics initiatives.



The Grid Dynamics Analytics Platform Starter Kit based on AWS is a culmination of years of experience that enables rapid provisioning of an AWS-native analytics platform and implementation of data pipelines at scale. The pre-integrated, battle-tested starter kit is designed to drastically reduce time-to-market, improve data accessibility and quality, increase speed-to-insights, and achieve significant ROI. By leveraging this starter kit, clients enjoy a significant reduction in the cost and risk of initial investment and can focus on what's important for business: business intelligence, data science, and data-driven decisions with machine learning.



"We take great pride in helping our clients get to market quickly with new capabilities. With our AWS Data Platform Starter Kit, clients like Mistplay drastically cut down the time to market and quickly realize gains in operational efficiency. Another valuable aspect of this project is the tremendous collaboration between the Grid Dynamics and Mistplay teams", saidAlex Poberezhsky, VP at Grid Dynamics. "It's an honor to work with great people and a company that's a leader in their field. We can't wait to see what we can achieve together in the future", said Poberezhsky.



"Our successful partnership with Grid Dynamics enabled us to quickly modernize our ML operations and data platforms at Mistplay. This collaboration resulted in increased data team productivity and building the tools to ensure our users receive a best-in-class gaming experience. As we look ahead, this partnership will support us tremendously as we continue to innovate in the mobile gaming industry," said Luca Fiaschi, Phd, Chief Data and AI Officer at Mistplay.



About Grid Dynamics



Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data, analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud & DevOps, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



About Mistplay



Mistplay is the leading loyalty app for mobile gamers. Mistplay fosters a community of millions of engaged gamers who earn rewards for discovering & playing new games. Headquartered in Montreal, and launched in 2016, Mistplay is on a mission to be the best way to play mobile games for everyone, everywhere. You can read more about the company and how to partner with us here.



Forward-Looking Statements



This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our product capabilities, benefits of AWS competency designations and our company's future growth.



These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth.



Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2023 and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.



