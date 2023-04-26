Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:02 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Escom EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition 2023

Singapore, Apr 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition is set to be the largest EV-themed event in Southeast Asia, and one of the largest in the world. Over 3000 CXOs, experts, executives, and business leaders from the EV ecosystem across the globe will gather in Singapore to share, exhibit, exchange, debate, learn, and get inspired.

Visit the link for more information: https://escom-events.com/emobilitysingapore

For two days on September 21-22, 2023 happening at Singapore Expo, This event will be the ultimate platform for EV enthusiasts to witness all the latest, most innovative, and future-proof solutions and business models in the industry. Attendees can expect to see next-generation cars, EV batteries, EV powertrains, autonomous driving, charging solutions, and more.



At this event, the key players of the EV spectrum will converge at the highest level. Over 30 car producers, 20 battery companies, 50 charging station operators/providers, and 100 solutions partners will be in attendance. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear over 100 exciting presentation and panel discussion sessions conducted by the most influential and innovative disruptors in the industry. Over 80 new products and solutions will also be showcased, representing the global EV innovations of today and tomorrow.



Experts joining the conference are:

- Sanjay Bakshi Group Director for Digital and Innovation at Durapower Holding Pte. Ltd.

- Syed Mubarak Chief Sustainability Officer, EVVO labs Pte. Ltd.

- Christie Fernandez Founder of SOORYA EV

- Vincent Yap Founder and CEO of KILATS Group

- Lu Yang Executive Director - Clean Technologies Coverage at Standard Chartered Bank

- Nirupam Dasappa Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - Data Fusion, IoT and AI at Energy Research Institute - Nanyang Technological University



The event agenda will focus on the following:

- eMobility Transition

- Electric Vehicle Innovation

- Autonomous & Connected Vehicles

- EV Battery Innovations

- Connectivity, Data & Digital Innovation

- EV Powertrain Technology

- Charging Infrastructure Summit

- Sustainable EV Supply Chain



Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the largest EV-themed event in Southeast Asia. Join over 3000 CXOs, experts, executives, and business leaders from the EV ecosystem across the world in Singapore on (insert dates). Register now for the 2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition.



About ESCOM



As one of the largest B2B Conference Organizers in Asia, Escom Events possess 9 event brands that covers 10+ Asia countries. We do large-scale conferences usually range from 200-1000 attendees per event. All of our conferences are industry-focused and it is limited only to senior-level business executives and government officials. Through years of development, Escom Events had worked with 50%+ of all the global top 500 companies for the participation, sponsorship, partnership or co-organizing of those events. We also work very tightly with government bodies, investment promotion agencies, investors and state-owned enterprises in Asia and we see ourselves as the hub to promote innovations, forge partnerships, bridge cross border investment and establish business cooperations.



Contact Information:



Daniel Tran Project Director

eMobility

M: +84 869 257 920

E: daniel.tran@escom-events.com



C Jhay Azores

Strategic Partnership & Production Director

eMobility M: +63 945 794 3186

E: cjhay.azores@escom-events.com



Registration Link: https://qingflow.com/f/b2efd3d0





