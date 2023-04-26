Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 08:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GBA
International Government Leaders Talk Crypto & Digital Assets in Washington

Washington, D.C., Apr 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is set to host an event that will bring together government leaders to discuss the radical changes in money, cryptocurrency, banks, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The conference, titled "The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law," (www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL) will include law makers, regulators, innovators, and business leaders who are shaping the financial system.


"The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will bring together government leaders during this decisive time to examine changes in money and the laws governing it. We are very excited to host this conference which will provide a platform for experts to share their insights and ideas on this critical topic," said Gerard Dache' Executive Director, GBA.

The event will be held on May 24-25, 2023, in Washington DC, and will include keynote addresses and panel discussions on various topics, such as the battle between traditional versus decentralized finance, the balance between customer protection and privacy, and practical advice on cryptocurrency accounting, taxes, and reporting.

Featuring an impressive list of speakers, The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will present perspectives from international NGOs, national organizations, state and local governments, academic institutions, and commercial entities. Confirmed speakers include representatives from the United Nations, European Parliament, Central Banks, US Dept of Treasury, Cornell University, Circle, Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company (NYSE: MA), and many more.

The conference is open to everyone, including those curious about cryptocurrency and its implications on the future of money. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the industry's top minds, network with fellow professionals, and gain practical insights into the latest trends and developments in the world of cryptocurrency.

For more information about the conference go to www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL.

About Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

Government Blockchain Association (www.gbaglobal.org) is a non-profit organization that supports the use of blockchain technology in government with a mission to connect, communicate, and collaborate, with government leaders and stakeholders to use blockchain technology to improve public services.

For media inquiries & sponsorship opportunities contact Bob Miko at 203-378-2803 or bmiko@pacificdialogue.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GBA
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

GBA
Apr 21, 2023 16:25 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Rates AXES.ai's Casino Technology as a Trusted Blockchain Solution
Mar 10, 2023 08:30 HKT/SGT
US Treasury Official Keynotes the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law hosted by GBA
Jan 18, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group
Jan 17, 2023 23:50 HKT/SGT
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Publishes Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Overview Document
Oct 20, 2022 08:02 HKT/SGT
The Government Blockchain Association (GBA)'s EMEA Lead to speak at UK House of Commons
Oct 11, 2022 17:44 HKT/SGT
Future of Money Governance & the Law New Podcast Host
Aug 12, 2022 22:10 HKT/SGT
Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) Experts are Ready
Aug 3, 2022 15:41 HKT/SGT
Government Association Endorses Blockchain for Elections
July 25, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
GBA Launches New Blockchain Assessment Methodology
July 25, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Blockchain-Based App Wins UN Secretary-General's Innovation & Sustainability Award
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       