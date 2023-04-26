Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 18:15 HKT/SGT
Amplifidor Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round to Disrupt the Influencer Industry

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Apr 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Amplifidor, the forthcoming web and mobile platform that aims to transform the influencer industry by bridging the gap between creators, brands, and fans, has successfully closed on its pre-seed funding. The funding round was led by multiple institutional and value-add angel investors who recognized the potential of the platform's innovative approach to influencer marketing automation and network relations management.

Amplifidor resonate graphic - Amplifidor icon, logo, and branding pattern.

The Amplifidor platform has been designed as a space for open collaboration between influencers and their communities, along with brands and their stockholders. The platform's amplified discovery algorithms suggest collaboration candidates based on users' interests and shared values, making it easier than ever to find new opportunities, and join ongoing campaigns, which are called "missions".

Creators can manage their network, track their growth, and find new creators or brands to work with, while brands are able to search for the perfect creators or communities that fit their needs, track their influencer ROI, and manage their collaborations all in one place. Brands can also unleash their internal influence by discovering and engaging internal influencers and stakeholders, like employees, investors, advisors and others.

Mr. Adel Alsubeaei is also announced to be joining the board of directors, bringing extensive entrepreneurial & financial expertise, and ecosystem connections. Mr. Adel has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry while serving on boards of directors at various institutions and other committees. Mr. Adel had this to say about the future of Amplifidor: "This investment will enable a truly industry-shaking platform to enter public beta, first in the MENA region and then throughout the world. Social marketing is very siloed at the moment - a platform that makes collaborative relationships more fluid is a very big deal."

Chief Vision Officer and founder of Amplifidor, Faisal Alqahtani, a recognized thought-leader on social influence, and the mastermind behind many influencer marketing industry innovations and standards, such as "The Fair Market Pricing Initiative", "The Social Influence Matrix" and the "Direct Influence Strategy Format", has led strategy and execution with multiplied ROI and cost savings for over 500 high-profile startups, brands, and government programs (G20, Riyadh Season, Hungerstation, etc). Faisal recognized that the concept of "influencers" was becoming less and less accessible, while the influence of the average social networker continued to grow. This led to his co-founding of the company alongside co-founder Waleed Alqahtani to enable a more inclusive and collective economy of influence.

Speaking on the close of the funding round, Faisal commented, "Our vision is to be the enabler of more meaningful and purposeful human connection, communication and collaboration, with more collective creation of wealth and culture. The world needs less individualistic and reactive social influencers and content creators, and more proactive impact amplifiers and inclusive community ambassadors - thus the name Amplifidor. We are at a moment in history between the no-more and not-yet, transitioning to a whole new reality - and we're well positioned to shape the future and the narrative of our industry and adjacent markets, leveraging the significant shift in social and business norms."

Co-founder Waleed Alqahtani is also excited about what this round of funding will mean for Amplifidor, stating: "This round will enable us to build the platform, the services and the ecosystem that will empower each social media user to grow their influence and become part of something bigger, and each organization to achieve sustainable growth with the support of their extended networks, regardless of their size, budget and objectives."

The founder also notes the impact that this round will have on continued team growth - stating, "We've got great leadership in place and a full plan to scale with a new round of partnerships and hiring starting today. We really want everyone to be part of the Amplifidor movement and ecosystem, with so many collaborations, partnerships and incubation programs to be announced soon, to co-shape and co-own the future of influence. We believe that everyone can positively influence and be influenced, given the empowering tools, opportunities and platform."

A private alpha test of the platform is already well underway, and excited users won't have to wait long to finally install Amplifidor on their iOS and Android devices - the web app and public beta are planned to launch early this summer. The company encourages anyone interested in staying updated on development progress and beta announcements to sign up at www.amplifidor.com

Media Kit: https://bit.ly/3lBxUPC

Contact Information
Chad Hagan
Marketing Manager
chad@amplifidor.com
609-970-8079

SOURCE: Amplifidor


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily Finance, Wireless, Apps, Advertising, Funds & Equities, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

