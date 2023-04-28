Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, 28 April 2023, 08:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CoinFlip
CoinFlip's New Crypto Platform 'Olliv' Aims to Make Cryptocurrency a Simple Part of Everyday Life
Award-Winning Company, CoinFlip, Introduces Accessible and Safe Solutions for 'Olliv Us' to Participate in the Digital Economy

CHICAGO, IL, Apr 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CoinFlip, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, announces today a new chapter of growth and product evolution with the launch of 'Olliv,' a safe, inclusive, self-custody-powered crypto platform delivering financial services in the digital economy accessible to everyone. Olliv is breaking down the exclusivity barrier of cryptocurrency and offering a space that welcomes the next generation of investors to the digital economy while serving as an onramp for the future of blockchain utility and tokenized assets. The Olliv platform provides a frictionless way for consumers to buy, sell, send, receive, and swap assets securely stored on a self-custodial wallet, removing the uncertainty of unknown third-party custodians. Leveraging CoinFlip's existing network of crypto ATMs and award-winning customer service, Olliv serves to bridge the gap between physical and digital investing, expanding accessibility to this emerging technology.


Olliv recognizes the future of crypto isn't about who's already in it, it's about onboarding new users and propelling mass adoption. Education, simplicity, and ease of use are at the core of Olliv's ethos, as the platform looks to offer guidance and insights that make it easier to achieve financial freedom. Packaged in user-friendly software, Olliv enables 'Olliv Us' to participate in the digital economy in a way that makes customers feel safe, supported, and in control.

"With the launch of Olliv, our goal is to demystify cryptocurrency and create an inviting community for everyone. We aim to welcome customers with open arms into this next step toward financial revolution, regardless of their financial knowledge or background," said Ben Weiss, CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip. "We''e always looking for ways to invest in our customers that will contribute to the future of DeFi. We are confident our self-custodial model, a key value of CoinFlip's business since inception, will pave the path for a significant and much-needed shift in the industry. We look forward to continued growth and innovation in the coming year as we get one step closer to on-ramping the next generation of crypto investors."

Amongst its suite of services, Olliv features an intuitive interface for secure transactions and state-of-the-art encryption. Olliv also offers CoinFlip's award-winning 24/7 live customer service and provides educational resources via user-friendly content. The platform's commitment to transparency ensures users have visibility to all applicable fees, which are amongst the lowest in the industry, while trusted payment integrations enable secure and seamless payments.

"We envision a future where everyone can participate in the digital economy and utilize their holdings to make everyday purchases and gain access to previously hard-to-buy assets such as precious metals, real estate, and energy, without the need for frustrating third-party intermediaries," said Rory Herriman, Chief Technology, Digital, and Strategy Officer of CoinFlip. "Our vision for Olliv is to innovate and break down barriers around safety, security, and sovereignty, to empower people to invest and give them individual ownership of their assets thanks to the accessibility cryptocurrency provides."

Olliv is creating a unique space for people to join the crypto ecosystem at a pivotal point where technology and use cases for digital currency are rapidly evolving. The company will continue to grow its offerings and add additional features to support a user throughout their financial lifecycle. With a commitment to providing services that disrupt the traditional finance system, Olliv is poised to become a leader in the fintech space, providing essential services for all users, regardless of level of experience.

Amid challenging market conditions, CoinFlip remained a trusted resource for customers showcasing dedication to industry compliance and transparency. In doing so, the company demonstrated impressive growth, nearly doubling its headcount and expanding its ATM presence to Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia. The company's 2022 revenue exceeded $100 million and its team is projected to grow by 23% by the end of 2023. CoinFlip's exceptional growth has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business, which named it the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago for two consecutive years and by Inc. 5000, where it has ranked within the top 100 in 2021 and 2022. With the launch of Olliv, CoinFlip solidifies its position as a leader in the financial revolution fueled by cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting today, Olliv is offered in the United States and Puerto Rico, except for Alaska, Iowa, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Vermont with intentions to expand in accordance with local regulation. To learn more about Olliv and to sign up, please visit Olliv.com.

About Olliv by CoinFlip

Olliv is a next-generation financial services platform powered by cryptocurrency that offers consumers a safe, inclusive, and supportive on-ramp to financial freedom. The omnichannel offering includes the Olliv digital platform and the CoinFlip network of cryptocurrency ATMs. With more than 4,000 machines in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia, Olliv leverages CoinFlip's network of cryptocurrency kiosks to bridge the gap between physical and digital currency and introduce crypto to the masses. Olliv was founded as CoinFlip in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago. To learn more, visit Olliv.com.

Contact:
Bryan Feinberg
zephyr@platodata.io.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: CoinFlip
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mitsubishi Electric's Swedish Subsidiary Signs Share Transfer Agreement to Wholly Acquire Norwegian Elevator Distributor UNIHEIS  
Friday, April 28, 2023 2:30:00 PM
Mitsubishi Electric's Swedish Subsidiary Signs Share Transfer Agreement to Wholly Acquire Norwegian Elevator Distributor UNIHEIS  
Friday, April 28, 2023 2:30:00 PM
Record-breaking success at analytica Vietnam 2023. Return of the event draws largest ever crowd of attendees and participants  
Apr 28, 2023 12:21 HKT/SGT
The 6th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) will showcase the country's finest to domestic, international property seekers  
Apr 28, 2023 12:10 HKT/SGT
PreIPO Chosen to raise $250M for SPiCE Fund II, shortly after SPiCE Fund I named leading VC fund of 2022 in Blockchain Ecosystem  
Apr 28, 2023 10:14 HKT/SGT
CoinFlip's New Crypto Platform 'Olliv' Aims to Make Cryptocurrency a Simple Part of Everyday Life  
Apr 28, 2023 08:06 HKT/SGT
James Shapiro's 1599: A Year in the Life of William Shakespeare Wins the Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction Winner of Winners Award  
Apr 28, 2023 05:15 HKT/SGT
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Reports 1Q2023 Results  
Apr 27, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
BioMed X Launches XSeed Labs in the US with Boehringer Ingelheim - a New Model for Building an External Innovation Ecosystem on an Industry Campus  
Apr 27, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong advantages in green buildings  
Apr 27, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       