THE SEARCH FOR MALAYSIAN REAL ESTATE ACHIEVERS BEGINS ANEW

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

, May 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) -

The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty is now accepting submissions until 30 June 2023.

Malaysia’s leading property portals have jointly launched the 10th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty—inviting the country’s finest property developers to receive and vie for sought-after hallmarks of excellence in real estate.

Bringing two of the nation’s most respected awards programmes to set a new single benchmark for excellence in Malaysian real estate, the landmark 10th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty is now accepting submissions until 30 June 2023 via: asiapropertyawards.com/nominations

Now in its 10th year of celebrating achievements in property development and design, the search for Malaysia’s finest real estate begins anew at an auspicious time as Malaysia’s economy shows impressive growth. The Malaysian economy expanded by 8.7% YoY in 2022—the highest annual growth recorded since the year 2000 (8.9% YoY). The economy is expected to expand by 4.0% to 5.0 % in 2023, supported by firm domestic demand and ongoing improvements in the labour market.

Although demand for homes is likely to be tempered in the first half of 2023 due to rising interest rates, the second half of the year is shaping up to be more promising as the Chinese economy opens, according to the PropertyGuru Malaysia Property Market Report Q1 2023. The relaxation of Covid-19 measures in China is set to boost the economy in the second half of the year through an increase in tourist arrivals and reduced supply chain disruptions.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the landmark 10th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty. Built on two strong brands and guided by Malaysia’s most trusted property advisors, our awards programme leverages our combined expertise and network to further raise the benchmark of property development and design in the country. The Awards also serve as a quality benchmark for buyers looking to invest in Malaysia’s finest real estate.”

The black-tie gala celebration is scheduled to take place at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the official venue of the Awards, on Friday, 24 November 2023.

Key dates for the 2023 edition:

30 June 2023 – Entries Close

24-26 July 2023 – Live Judging Days

17-30 July 2023 – People’s Choice Awards voting period

24 November 2023 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

8 December 2023 – Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

The public are also encouraged to submit their nominations before the deadline of entries on 30 June 2023 here: asiapropertyawards.com/nominations

In addition, the People’s Choice Awards will allow consumers and residents in Malaysia to vote for their preferred and most trusted developers, honouring 10 companies that deliver the Best in Trust, Quality, and Value for Money.

Respected leaders, experts

A distinguished panel of judges, comprising 18 respected leaders and experts in real estate consultancy, architecture, interior design, finance, legal, and related fields, will discuss and deliberate over entries during the Live Judging Days in late July 2023.

Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president of the Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022, has been elected chairperson of the independent panel of judges in 2023. He succeeds Dato’ Sr Lau Wai Seang, president of the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM): 2017-2018, who remains on the panel, to the chairpersonship.

Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail said: “I am so pleased to lead the independent panel of judges of the Awards in Malaysia as the programme recognises the finest real estate in the country for the 10th year running. Along with the independent panel of judges, I join Malaysia’s consumers in helping reward the achievements of the real estate sector and moving the recovering economy towards progress and prosperity. With this year’s entrants and competitors, we will raise the bar of design and development together in Malaysia.”

HLB, the official supervisor of Awards, will oversee the judging and make sure the process is fair, transparent, and credible. John Ler and Kelvin Chew, international contact partner and managing partner for HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia, respectively, will lead the third-party team of supervisors.

Qualifying as the Best in Asia

Main winners from the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty will qualify to compete for regional accolades at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand on 8 December.

Malaysia’s finest real estate won several ‘Best in Asia’ honours at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022. KL Wellness City by KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd was named Best Mixed Use Development (Asia) while Infinity8 Reserve JBCC by Infinity Group won Best Co-Working Space (Asia).

Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series initially covered Southeast Asia and has expanded over the years to include the region’s dynamic property markets, including Australia, China, Greater Niseko in Japan, and India.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty are supported by official portal partners PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my; official venue The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS

PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair and transparent.

In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 41 million property seekers2to connect with more than 63,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.2 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property marketplaces across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of enterprise solutions now under PropertyGuru For Business, including a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey, DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

1 Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2022 and December 2022

2 Based on Google Analytics data between July 2022 and December 2022

3 Based on data between July 2022 and December 2022

4 Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2022 and December 2022

