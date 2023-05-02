Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: KYT Bags Limited
KYT Launches Designer Bags for Diabetics
KYT redefining diabetes by designing an innovative bag range that merges medicine and fashion.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, May 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Diabetics now have their own designer bags to streamline their daily treatment. KYT, which stands for Keeping You Together, has revealed three new contemporary, premium bags purpose-built for the everyday needs of people with diabetes - a chronic condition that the World Health Organization (WHO) says affects 422 million people worldwide.


Crafted with the insights of hundreds of diabetics from around the world, the bags have innovative features, smart layouts, premium materials like gold-rated Italian leather and solid brass hardware, and ethical craftsmanship. A contemporary exterior discreetly hides diabetes supplies like a testing kit, pump consumables, and insulin pens. The bags now available for global pre-order are:

SideKYT: a contemporary crossbody bag that streamlines users' essential diabetes supplies. The bag splits in two: life essentials up front and diabetes equipment out back. A testing station allows blood glucose levels to be tested straight from the bag.

SideKYT+: a larger crossbody built for pump users or those who want to take more equipment or spares.

StarterKYT: a compact case that lets users take their supplies on the sly. The size of a sunglasses case, it smartly locks together with magnets, unfolds completely flat to create a testing station, and then folds back together in a snap.

KYT is also committed to ethical production and materials, and a donation from every bag sold helps diabetes charities get crucial supplies to those in need.

At age 20, Designer & KYT Founder Bridget Scanlan was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. As her pancreas stopped producing insulin, she had to learn to manage multiple blood glucose tests and insulin injections every day. Along with all the equipment that came with it.

"From talking to diabetics around the world, I got universal insights into the daily diabetes struggle," Scanlan says. "It sparked a thought: could smarter design empower people to feel better about dealing with daily treatment? I wanted to redesign diabetes so we could all redefine it."

Combining her background in fashion design and entrepreneurship, Scanlan was inspired to channel her chronic condition to help empower other diabetics by creating designer bags specifically for diabetics.

"Every zip, every angle, every equipment detail has been influenced by the insights gathered from the hundreds of incredible diabetics who have opened up and shared their diabetes stories (and gripes) with me," Scanlan says.

According to WHO, globally 8.5% of adults aged 18 and older have diabetes, making it one of the most prevalent chronic conditions worldwide.

Stanford University research estimates that people managing diabetes make around 180 extra health-related decisions every day to keep themselves safe.

Here is some of the feedback from diabetics using KYT's original Crossbody bag:

"I've been waiting 50 years for a bag like this.... it is so easy to 'keep me together.' Pick it up and off I go, and no one knows what I am having to carry around." - Joy, New Zealand Diabetic

"I am loving my KYT for travel! It's such a great bag, I now take it with me whenever I go away." - Megan, London Diabetic

"Cannot be more excited for this amazing bag designed for diabetics. Fully functional & more importantly so stylish!" - Kyoko, Tokyo Diabetic

For more information, please visit https://kytbags.com/. Photos can be downloaded from KYT's media kit. https://pr.report/d8RmPCyY

About KYT Diabetes Bags

KYT stands for KEEPING YOU TOGETHER. We're redefining diabetes by redesigning it. With look-good, feel-good, do-good bags designed to help you feel great about doing diabetes on the daily.

Contact Information:
Bridget Scanlan
Designer & KYT Founder
bridget@kytbags.com

JP Twaalfhoven
Creative Director
jp@kytbags.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: KYT Bags Limited
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
NetraMark Successfully Delivers on Biopharma Client Contract  
May 3, 2023 04:00 HKT/SGT
KYT Launches Designer Bags for Diabetics  
May 2, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Photonis Supplies Key Instrumentation for Detecting Successful Laser Fusion Ignition  
May 2, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Atlas Lithium Receives US$ 20,000,000 in Non-Dilutive Funding via a Royalty Transaction  
May 2, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
BluWave-ai and Dubai Taxi Sign Partnership to Decarbonize Fleet With Electric Vehicles Managed by Artificial Intelligence  
May 2, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
PreIPO.com Unveils Cutting-Edge Fintech Tools at Pro Panama's Inaugural Sustainable Investment Summit  
May 2, 2023 19:25 HKT/SGT
Envision Pharma Group Appoints Mike Glover to Senior Vice President, Payer and HTA Solutions to Drive Acceleration and Expansion in Value & Access and Data Analytics  
May 2, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
18th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit: UAE  
May 2, 2023 17:18 HKT/SGT
Tempest Launches Premier Private Search and Browser to Revolutionise the Online Search Experience  
May 2, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Launch of Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund L.P.  
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3:59:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       