MANILA, May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As one of Philippines' premium conference brands for banking community, T4 Banking is considered as a bridge, and an arena where we connect the thinkers, innovators, disruptors and most importantly all of the decision-makers in the Philippine banking ecosystem.



The live, in-person event will be the gathering of all business executives from banks, financial regulators, pan-financial companies, and technology solution providers across the entire country. The 2023 Edition with the theme "Digital readiness and the future of banking in the Philippines" will be hosted on August 17, 2023 in The Manila Hilton Hotel, where you can expect to see more than 300 high profile delegates such as Technical Directors, CEO, CIO, CTO, CDO, Risk Control Directors, Information Security Heads, and a lot more.



The event is strongly committed in providing its audience deeper knowledge with 4 Ts - Tactics, Trends, Trust Building Components, and Technology in the Philippine banking landscape. The community aims to accelerate the transformation to a future digital banking ecosystem. This conference will be a closed door, B2B oriented forum. Varies type of arrangements will be presented during the event such as lucky draws, interactive panel discussions, roundtable luncheon, booth making contest, one-to-one private meetings, networking and awards-giving.



This is not your ordinary conference. We will be bringing the highest level of excitement and energy showcasing the world's top banking technology providers and bank participants, all in one roof!



KEY SUBJECTS:

1. Data governance mechanisms to drive bank performance

2. Banks evolving as API providers: Open banking takeaways

3. Artificial intelligence for the banking ecosystem

4. Bank intelligent branches and digital tools

5. AI: The secret sauce to banks risk management strategy

6. The fundamental elements of core modernization for banks

7. Digital customer banking experience: From journeys to intent

8. Cybersecurity in banking: Importance, threats, and challenges

9. Banking risk and compliance management 2023 outlook

10. Upgrading bank marketing technology to become future-ready

11. Philippine banking: Talent acquisition, development, retention and engagement

12. Global banking innovations and emerging technology trends



For sponsorship, and speaking engagement please contact our event director at jimby@t4bevent.com or visit our event website at www.t4bevent.com.



Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of the biggest event in the Philippine banking ecosystem! Witness how we gather all of the leading experts in the industry and share their thoughts and insights with very timely topics.





