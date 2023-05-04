Thursday, 4 May 2023, 16:18 HKT/SGT Share:

LONDON, May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Europe's premier climate technology conference & tradeshow is all set to become better and bigger than ever before with the confirmed participation of many industry giants from across the world. Aiming to expedite the shift towards a carbon-neutral economy, the 2nd edition shall take place at the ExCel London from 26-27 September 2023, bringing together the focussed audience of 5000+ industry professionals including policymakers, innovators, business leaders, startups, investors and other important stakeholders to discuss and showcase innovative solutions that help mitigate the climate crisis.



Featuring a conference and exhibition, the show will host world-class speakers to share their insights on Decarbonisation & Net Zero Strategy, Role of Heavy Industry & Manufacturing to Fight Climate Change, Impact of Climate Policies and The Role Of Tech In Development Of Sustainable Circular Economy and other important aspects. Some of the important names who will be speaking at #CTS23 include Beverley Gower-Jones| Managing Partner| Clean Growth Fund, Charles Wood|Deputy Director, Policy| Energy UK, Jamie Wylie| Project Lead of Urban Mobility| World Economic Forum, David Cole| Director of KBR Project Solutions |KBR along with other important industry experts. Know More About Speakers (https://climatetechshow.com/conference/speakers/)



In addition, the event will host a large-scale exhibition, wherein cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions favourable to the green economy will be displayed. Among a long line of exhibitors who will present their products and services include Google Cloud, Clean Growth Fund, CarbonStore, Faradai, Emissis, Dryad Network, Carbonsafe, Zypp Electric, Compare Your Footprint, IES Ltd., Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, MyCarbon, etc. See Full Exhibitor List (https://climatetechshow.com/partners/sponsors/)



Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2022 which attracted over 2,000 attendees, #CTS23 is expected to welcome 5,000+ global and regional attendees where they would gain invaluable knowledge on green tech innovations and effective decarbonisation strategies, and have a tab on growing business opportunities the sector has to offer.



"London Climate Technology Show 2023 is a crucial platform for showcasing the latest developments in green technology and promoting collaboration across industries. We're proud to organise this event and contribute to the global effort to mitigate the impacts of climate change," said Shariq Abdul Hai, CEO, Valiant Business Media. "This year's event is set to be huge, with some of the world's most important companies and professionals coming together to share their invaluable insights and showcase their latest offerings."



