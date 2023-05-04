Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, 4 May 2023, 17:02 HKT/SGT
Source: Infocus International Group
The Highly Recommended Offshore Wind Comprehensive Online Course is now Open for Registration

Singapore, May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has announced the new date for Offshore Wind trainingand it will be commencing live on the 2nd October 2023. This is a comprehensive online course to one of renewable energy's fastest-growing sectors.

A business-focused training designed to provide business developers and investors with an accessible, concise, and comprehensive understanding of the processes and risks involved in creating these capital-intensive and lengthy projects.

This course leads attendees through the processes, technologies and financial return and risk considerations for those involved in offshore wind project development. Explanations are provided in clear, business-friendly language accessible to non-engineers. Trends and emerging disruptive technologies, such as floating turbines and integrations with other clean energy solutions, are introduced and placed into context.

This online course provides the perfect learning opportunity for those who need a valuable, up-to-the-minute and independent introduction to the fast-growing offshore wind sector

Past attendee from SN Power commented, "Overall this was a very informative masterclass that gave participants an overview of the offshore wind development cycle. The additional material shared by the trainer during and after the session was a nice bonus."

A past attendee from Sokasolutions mentioned, "In the past couple of months I have attended several of his webinars which never failed to impress."

"Excellent and interesting course. It helps me to be clearer and understand how to develop and operate the wind farm project. Thank you so much," shared by a past attendee from Mitr Phol Group.

Course Sessions

  1. Developing offshore wind projects
  2. Constructing offshore wind projects
  3. Operating & innovating with offshore wind

Among the key points to be addressed

  • Essential offshore wind farm development processes
  • How are offshore wind projects constructed?
  • Key delivery risks at various stages in a project's life
  • Challenges to consider in operating an offshore wind farm
  • Key drivers of financing and financial risk & return in offshore wind projects
  • Essential policy, technology and market trends to consider in forward planning
  • Status of floating wind, and how it will impact the industry
  • Other disruptive technology and energy integration trends
  • Which markets and geographies offer the greatest growth potential?

Want to learn more?

Simply email to esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/offshore-wind .

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com




Source: Infocus International Group
Infocus International Group
