  • Friday, May 5, 2023
Thursday, 4 May 2023, 21:39 HKT/SGT
Source: GBA
Transformational Chief Executive of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund joins Blockchain Conference

Washington, D.C., May 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce that Ms. Rosemarie McClean, Chief Executive of the Pension Administration and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, will participate at the upcoming conference, The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law, on May 24-25, 2023, in Washington, DC.


Ms. McClean is a seasoned leader in her field, overseeing operations in pensions administration, client services, IT, project management, and process improvement at the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). She is the Executive Sponsor of a live blockchain solution for 80,000 retirees across 195 countries, a major milestone in eliminating delays and potential errors. Ms. McClean will share her insights on how blockchain technology transformed the delivery of financial services to UN retirees globally.

The conference will also feature government executives from international, national, and local governing bodies, as well as leading private sector companies like Circle and Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company (NYSE: MA). The speakers will address the current legal and regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies, CBDCs, and other digital assets.

This conference is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from and network with government executives from around the world who are leading blockchain and other digital transformational initiatives. Participants will have the chance to expand their professional networks and take their understanding of blockchain technology to new heights.

About the Government Blockchain Association (GBA)

The GBA is a global, non-profit business community with public-sector members in over 500 government offices worldwide (https://gbaglobal.org/about/about-gov-members/), and private-sector professionals in over 50 working groups (https://gbaglobal.org/working-groups/). Public/private sector members work together to use blockchain and related technologies to solve public sector challenges. For more information about the GBA visit www.GBAglobal.org.

For more information about the conference go to https://www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL

Inquiries:
Contact: Bob Miko
Phone: +1-203-378-2803
Email: b.miko@pacificdialogue.com


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

