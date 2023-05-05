

London, UK, May 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The London EV Show is all set to be bigger and better than ever before, with the confirmation of over 100 exhibitors just a few months ahead of the event launch. The event, which focuses on electric vehicles, clean energy, and sustainable transport solutions, will convene a diverse and engaged audience of 10,000+ participants from all over the world at ExCel London, UK from 28 - 30 Nov, 2023. With a diverse range of exhibitors including leading car manufacturers, light vehicles, electric trucks, vans, electric charging infrastructure and battery systems and eVTOLs at display at this year's London EV Show, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest EV models, disruptive innovations and next-gen technology revolutionising the global EV sector. The show will also offer a unique platform for networking and collaboration, bringing together key players in the industry to share ideas, insights, and experiences. Know more about the exhibitors "We are thrilled to announce that more than 100 exhibitors have already signed up for the event, and we still have more than six months to go until the show starts at the ExCeL London. With such an incredible response in the early stages, we are excited and optimistic about what's to come", said Shariq Abdul Hai, CEO of Valiant Business Media. "This year's event promises to be a fantastic showcase of the latest trends and disruptions in EVs and sustainable transport solutions. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the ExCeL London, UK", he added. Alongside the exciting exhibition, the London EV Show 2023 will feature a comprehensive programme of panel discussions, Q&A sessions and keynote speeches from topnotch speakers, providing participants with valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the EV industry. We already have confirmed speakers from the Department for Transport, National Infrastructure Commission, NHS England & NHS Improvement, SAE International, World Economic Forum, Oxford City Council, etc. See Full Speaker Line Up The London EV Show is the UK's biggest EV expo and conference that witnessed an amazing year on year growth of 160% in terms of number of exhibitors, 200% in terms of number of attendees and 140% in terms of number of speakers. Entering its 3rd year, #LEVS23 is gearing up to exceed all expectations and will set a benchmark as the must-attend event not only in the region but globally. "We are thrilled to witness the growth of the London EV Show and are confident that this year's event will be even more successful in terms of scale of participation, number of exhibitors, content streams and much more." ,Mr Abdul Hai further stated. Get ready for an electrified experience at the London EV Show Contact Details:

