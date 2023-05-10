|
|Orca Security provides a single cloud security platform to unify cloud risk management, eliminating the need for disparate and legacy solutions
SINGAPORE, May 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), a leading global provider of cloud computing platform and solutions, today announced a new partnership with the pioneer of agentless cloud security, Orca Security, to provide Asia Pacific (APAC) organisations with a comprehensive solution to manage cloud threats and maintain strict compliance standards.
This strategic partnership will allow Lumen to expand its security solution for Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) in APAC. The Orca Cloud Security Platform helps increase protection across an attack surface by providing real-time visibility into multi-cloud environments and identifying potential cloud security threats.
As more organisations rapidly transform to operate in the cloud space, their threat landscape expands. The need for a comprehensive security solution to manage vulnerabilities, identities, data protection, and compliance over their entire cloud estate is crucial.
"Customer centricity is at the heart of what we do at Lumen, and we are committed to helping our APAC customers safeguard their critical business data and assets. Cloud is now a strategic digital infrastructure for many organisations, where some have even moved their mission-critical applications to the cloud. With today's fast-changing threat landscape, organisations need to be aware of their digital footprint and how to protect against both external and internal threats," said Francis Thangasamy, Managing Director, Lumen Technologies APAC. "Orca Security is a valuable partner of Lumen in APAC as its cloud security platform complements our current suite of security services. This will bring a stronger value as we can now deliver a more holistic security offering that's proactive in helping our customers to 'see more, stop more'.
Orca Security provides 100 percent, agentless, full-stack, deep visibility into Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud through a single Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). With Orca Security, organisations no longer need to rely on disparate products for cloud workload and data protection, vulnerability management, compliance, or cloud security posture management (CSPM). Instead, Orca Security combines all these capabilities into a single, integrated platform.
"At Orca Security, we view our customer's cloud environment as an interconnected web of assets to be understood and protected. That is why we provide a single-pane-of-glass to detect all cloud vulnerabilities, maintain compliance, and understand which attack paths and combinations of threats pose the greatest business risk," said Gil Geron, CEO and co-founder at Orca Security. "We are excited to work with Lumen Technologies APAC to bring Orca Security's comprehensive cloud security capabilities available to businesses so they can thrive securely in the cloud."
To launch this collaboration with Orca Security, Lumen is offering a free, no-obligation Cloud Risk Assessment - helping organisations assess their cloud security posture and determine where they are most at risk. The assessment will evaluate unsecured data, suspicious activity, vulnerable assets, organisational responsiveness, and authentication configurations. Orca Security can be deployed in minutes, without agents or causing production hits on live environments.
Sign up here today for your free cloud risk assessment and learn how to replace legacy products and multiple point solutions with Orca Security's comprehensive cloud security platform. https://apac.lumen.com/cloud-security-risk-assessment/
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 400,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at https://news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.
Media enquiries
Sling & Stone, on behalf of Lumen Technologies
Lumen@slingstone.com
Jann Wee
Senior Marketing Communications
Lumen Technologies Asia Pacific
jann.wee@lumen.com
About Orca Security
Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security that is trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning(TM) technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world's most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure.
