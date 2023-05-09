Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 18:30 HKT/SGT
HOYA Vision Care
HOYA Vision Care Launches MiYOSMART Sun Spectacle Lenses Combining Protection From Intense Sunlight With Myopia Management

BANGKOK, May 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, continues to roll out the MiYOSMART sun range, with a planned reach of 30 countries, over the next few months following the soft launch in April 2023. The photochromic spectacle lenses, MiYOSMART Chameleon, and polarised spectacle lenses, MiYOSMART Sunbird, were developed to slow down myopia progression in children using D.I.M.S. Technology while providing protection from intense sunlight.[1-5] These two new products, along with the MiYOSMART clear spectacle lenses which launched in 2018, give children the freedom to comfortably take part in the activities they enjoy indoors and outdoors without compromising their eyesight.

MiYOSMART Sun Spectacle Lenses - Sun protection for children

HOYA Vision Care - Logo

MiYOSMART Chameleon and MiYOSMART Sunbird both provide protection from intense sunlight while simultaneously correcting the myopic refractive error and slowing myopia progression.[1-5] The new spectacle lenses utilise the same D.I.M.S. Technology used in the award-winning [6,7] and noninvasive MiYOSMART clear spectacle lenses, shown to slow myopia progression by 60% in children aged 8 to 13.[3] Due to its HOYA photochromic lens technology, MiYOSMART Chameleon is an all-in-one solution to myopia management and protected outdoor activity. It rapidly adapts to the level of sunlight and fades back to clear indoors in seconds.[8] Meanwhile, MiYOSMART Sunbird is the ideal addition to MiYOSMART clear spectacle lenses for extra protection from intense sunlight and glare.[1,9,10] It also offers vibrant colours and rich contrast in bright light, allowing children to fully experience the beauty of outdoors.[11]

"Children's vision is worth protecting. By acting today, we give them more opportunity tomorrow," said Frederiek Ysebaert, Managing Director of the Pediatric Care Business Unit at HOYA Vision Care. "With the launch of MiYOSMART sun spectacle lenses, inspired by our discussions with eye care professionals, we can enable children across the world to spend more time outdoors while protecting their eyes from intense sunlight, maximising the benefits of D.I.M.S. Technology on myopia progression."

Alongside the launch of the MiYOSMART sun range, HOYA Vision Care will launch "protect how they see the world," a dedicated global campaign to raise awareness of the importance of outdoor time and sun protection in children. Spending time outdoors may slow down myopia progression in children[6,7], and as such it is the most common recommended behavioural management for myopia given by eye care professionals.[8] However, as the majority of lifetime sun exposure occurs under the age of 21, it is necessary to prevent long-term eye damage to children's eyes with effective and reliable sun protection.[1,9] This is particularly important for myopic children using atropine eyedrops for myopia management, and those that are light-sensitive.[2,10,11]

From the launch in 2018 until the end of 2022, over four million MiYOSMART spectacle lenses were purchased by parents across the world.[18] With the launch of MiYOSMART Chameleon and MiYOSMART Sunbird, HOYA Vision Care will continue to help fight and control the growing problem of myopia around the world.

Product Disclaimer: MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have not been approved for use in the management of myopia in all countries, including the U.S., and are not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continuously aims to bring the best possible vision care solutions to eye care professionals and their patients around the world. The company supplies lenses in 110 countries with a network of over 17,000 employees and 43 laboratories around the globe.

