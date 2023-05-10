Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, 11 May 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GroundUp Studios
GroundUp Studios Launches in Hong Kong to Re-imagine Music & Art in Web3

  • Music label to establish a borderless community for web3 enthusiasts, musicians and artists to connect, socialize and collaborate on extraordinary multimedia art projects
  • Use of blockchain and NFT technology unleashes artistic creativity; more equitable compensation for artists; and new opportunities in music distribution, licensing
  • Core management team led by award-winning songwriter, recording artist and brand marketing veteran Adrian Fu, alongside seasoned professionals in entertainment, brand partnerships, technology infrastructure and fintech
  • NFT membership access pass planned within 1H 2023

HONG KONG, May 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) – GroundUp Studios, a forward-thinking, web3-focused music label today announced that it has officially launched its operations in Hong Kong. The company is one of the first entertainment platforms in Asia focused on the development of original art and music utilizing NFT and blockchain technology.

GroundUp Studios’ vision is to shine a light on the impressive pool of musical and artistic talent in the region. By using transformative technologies like blockchain and NFTs, it aims to drive the creation and commercialization of art that will be ultimately seen and embraced around the world.

GroundUp’s plan is to build a comprehensive web3 ecosystem of NFT art investors; technology enthusiasts; music and art lovers; songwriters; producers; and artists of all disciplines. The goal is to use new-generation social media platforms to create a borderless space for artists to socialize and connect with the web3 world. This in turn inspires artists with new artistic ideas, empowering them to re-imagine the music and art that they are capable of creating.

As part of this community building effort, GroundUp Studios plans to issue its first NFT membership access pass in the coming months. Apart from networking opportunities, owners of this access pass will gain a wide range of benefits - from virtual music sharing sessions; to live songwriting jams; and exclusive IRL artist performances. More details will be provided in the coming weeks.

Multi-disciplined Management Team

GroundUp Studios is led by co-founder and Creative Director Adrian Fu. Fu is a multi-disciplined executive with over 20 years of experience in brand marketing and partnerships, as well as having extensive work experience in technology sectors. Furthermore, he is also an award-winning songwriter and recording artist in his own right, having written for top-tier artists in Greater China such as Eason Chan, Sammi Cheng and others. As a recording artist, he has released two albums to his name, of which his debut album “Good Morning, Hard City” earned him a nomination in 2015 at the 26th Golden Melody Awards for best newcomer of the year.

Fu will be joined by a dynamic team that engages with a vibrant Web3 global community. The team has minted out several NFT projects in recent years, and also has extensive experience building and operating regulated CeFi platforms, DeFi infrastructures, and blockchain-based applications for mainstream adoption.

Collectively, the team will advise artists on how to build (and own) their brand utilizing Web3 tools including minting NFTs, representing themselves in virtual worlds, and establishing an engaged community.

"Adrian's uniquely diverse experience across marketing; recording artist; published songwriter; and NFT / blockchain project execution is a natural fit with the team’s extensive web3 and fintech expertise. Together, we will unlock the true value of web3 to artists and fans, as we achieve true democratization and equality of music, commerce and monetization," said Alexander Lee, Executive Director. With experience across TradeFi, CeFi, and DeFi, Lee was involved in spearheading the early developments of SFC-licensed virtual asset platforms, and continues to drive mass adoption of Web3 across mainstream sectors.

Fu said, “I am excited about the promise of web3 music, which presents incredible new opportunities for artists around the world - both commercially and artistically. I firmly believe that the timing is right to launch a music company like GroundUp Studios. We are witnessing a giant leap in technological innovation right now, which is rewriting the mechanics and rules of most industries and businesses. Now, professional and amateur artists are able to create and connect with audiences halfway around the world, while generating steady revenue. In my view, we are on the cusp of a golden age in art and music.”

Web3 music sector ramping up

As an umbrella family of new technologies, web3 is still in its early stages of development but it has already transformed the arts industries. Currently, the music NFT market is only valued at around US$87 million (source: Token 2049), but artists are now realizing the potential opportunities - including new monetization models, to new forms of creative expression.

Commercially, artists now leverage blockchain technology and NFTs to sell their music directly to fans without intermediaries such as traditional record labels, managers and distributors. This enables faster payouts and expanded revenue streams for all levels of artists. For example, iconic rapper Nas teamed up with DJ 3LAU’s platform, Royal, to release his first-ever NFT collection. 1,870 NFTs were issued across two drops; both were sold out in minutes which generated over US$560,000 in revenue.

From a music fan’s perspective, web3 music (through NFTs) offers new ways for them to engage with their favorite artists and music. In many cases, NFTs allow fans to actually own a unique piece of digital art or song, and could deepen their engagement and support for their artists beyond sharing social media posts. As owners of an artist’s NFT, fans can play a more active role in shaping an artist’s day-to-day business and creative decisions, allowing audiences and artists to grow together in more meaningful ways.

About GroundUp Studios

GroundUp is a forward-thinking, web3-focused music label that views music and art in a brand new light. It aspires to empower #ExtraOrdinaryArt and Artists, by creating a borderless space for creators to connect, collaborate and commercialize. We do so by capitalizing on rapidly transforming technologies, economics and consumer/artist dynamics.

For media enquiries, please contact PR@groundupstudios.io

For all enquiries, please email contact@groundupstudios.io

Instagram
Twitter




Topic: Press release summary
Source: GroundUp Studios
Sectors: Art, Music & Design, Blockchain Technology, Local Biz, Startups, NFTs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Vibrant Taiwan - Video Evolving at Home and Abroad  
May 11, 2023 16:09 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu signs ETA with ServiceNow, boosting human resource development capabilities for ServiceNow business  
Thursday, May 11, 2023 2:03:00 PM
GroundUp Studios Launches in Hong Kong to Re-imagine Music & Art in Web3  
May 11, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu AI supports Toyota GAZOO Racing's real-time driving analysis during World Endurance Championship  
Thursday, May 11, 2023 12:31:00 PM
Lumen Technologies Partners with Orca Security for Comprehensive Solution to Manage Cloud Threats in Asia Pacific  
May 11, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
TMF Starts Supporting the Sustainable Expansion of "Good Driver Lessons" that Leverage Knowledge and Skills Developed Through Motorsports for Safe Driving  
Thursday, May 11, 2023 9:07:00 AM
StrikeX Secures Inaugural UK Financial Institutional Client for Web3 Consultancy  
May 10, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Metallic Minerals Announces $6.3 Million Strategic Equity Investment by Newcrest Mining  
May 10, 2023 19:45 HKT/SGT
TMC's FY2023 Financial Results Press Briefing  
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 6:02:00 PM
DENSO and USJC Announce Mass Production Shipment of Automotive IGBT, Targeting Expanding Electric Vehicle Market  
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 4:11:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       