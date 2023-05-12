Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 Thursday, 11 May 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

NEW YORK / PARIS / TOKYO, May 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The future of travel is here. After months of anticipation, Travelzoo META, a members-only service offering groundbreaking Metaverse travel experiences, is now accepting its first one million Founding Members. Launched by Travelzoo(R) (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company, Travelzoo META will give Founding Members the opportunity to be the first to experience travel in the Metaverse.



Travelzoo META's experiences are intended to allow its members to explore hard-to-reach corners of the world, like summiting Mount Everest, or travel back in time - to Ancient Rome, perhaps. They can also discover new spaces beyond imagination. All this is possible using a mobile or desktop device and a simple browser. Travelzoo META members can use their existing device as a portal to a whole new dimension.



With sign-ups now open, Travelzoo META invites those who share a vision of a world that ebbs and flows as far as the mind wanders to become Founding Members. Each Founding Member will be entitled to one of the world's first personality-based, emotionally-driven Travel Companions (NFTs). To match their personal Metaverse travel style, Founding Members will be invited to pick their one-of-a-kind Travel Companion from an interactive gallery of one million unique NFTs. No two Travel Companions are the same. Once a Founding Member claims their special Travel Companion, no one else can travel with it in the Metaverse.



Represented as fantastical animals, the Travel Companions signify a world with no limitations, cages, bars, or borders. They encourage a freedom to enjoy a life of adventure brimming with extraordinary experiences.



"Travelzoo META is the future of travel," said Arveena Ahluwalia, General Manager of Travelzoo META. "Not only does it remove limitations of physical ability and imagination, but it also allows us to bring people closer together through shared experiences."



Social connection is one of the largest drivers of interest in the Metaverse, according to a study by global consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Travelzoo META members will be able to share experiences alongside their loved ones - no matter where in the world they are - or make new connections with likeminded travelers.



Travelzoo META Founding Members will not just be the first to experience the future of travel in the Metaverse; they also get to shape it. Founding Members can test beta experiences and share their feedback, contributing to how future Metaverse travel experiences are imagined.



Travelzoo META Founding Membership is limited to one million members. To be part of the future of travel, visit http://meta.travelzoo.com.



TRAVELZOO META FACT SHEET



What is Travelzoo META?

Travelzoo META is a paid members-only service offering groundbreaking Metaverse travel experiences.



What kind of experiences will Travelzoo META provide?

Travelzoo META's experiences are intended to allow its members to explore hard-to-reach corners of the world, like summiting Mount Everest, or travel back in time - to Ancient Rome, perhaps. They can also discover new spaces beyond imagination.



Will I need special equipment to enjoy these experiences?

Travelzoo META can be accessed via a simple browser. This means members can enjoy experiences with a mobile or desktop device.



Can I participate in the experiences with my friends or family?

Totally. This is one of the cool things about traveling in the Metaverse. You can enjoy the experiences with others or by yourself, whatever you choose.



In which countries is Travelzoo META available?

We plan to make Travelzoo META available in all countries.



What is Travelzoo META Founding Membership?

Founding Members are those who share our vision of a world that ebbs and flows as far as the mind wanders. Founding Members receive perks for being early adopters and have a say in shaping our Metaverse travel experiences.



What are the benefits of becoming a Founding Member?

Each Founding Member of Travelzoo META will be invited to choose one of the world's first personality-based, emotionally-driven Travel Companions (NFTs) that match their own unique Metaverse travel style. No two Travel Companions are the same. Founding Members will also be the first to test beta experiences, and be able to vote and shape future experiences.



Is there a cost to become a Founding Member?

There is an activation fee of USD 20 (or foreign currency equivalent) to become a Founding Member. This does not include future subscription fees.



Why is Travelzoo META Founding Membership limited to one million members?

Only one million unique Travel Companions have been authorized. Founding Members are part of shaping future experiences, and we can only invite one million members to participate.



Will Travelzoo META's experiences be exclusive?

Yes. Cutting-edge creators will create experiences just for Travelzoo META members.



Who will provide Travelzoo META's travel experiences?

Travelzoo META has relationships with cutting-edge creators around the globe.



Are the travel experiences going to be like those in the video teaser?

The scenes in the teaser are a glimpse of what potential Travelzoo META experiences will be like. The actual experiences will be more varied - and beyond your imagination!



What do I pack for traveling in the Metaverse?

You can't go wrong with jeans and chunky sneakers. It's the accessories that matter. Pack some nice jewelry or a pair of gladiator sandals in case you're invited to a bacchanalian feast in Ancient Rome. A hat and scarf might come in handy if you find yourself at the chilly top of Mount Everest. Oh, and pack snacks. Your Travel Companion will thank you.



Who can I be in the Metaverse?

You can be whoever you want to be.



Is Travelzoo META part of Travelzoo's existing service?

No. Travelzoo META is a completely new and different offering. Travelzoo will continue to provide its members with exclusive offers and experiences in the real world.



Who is in charge of running Travelzoo META?

Travelzoo META's General Manager Arveena Ahluwalia has always had a keen interest in space and traveling to places beyond the imagination. This interest was further enhanced when NASA/Stanford University funded her Master's degree to participate in the Gravity Probe B satellite experiment on Einstein's theory of general relativity.



How do I learn more about Travelzoo META?

Find the latest updates on Travelzoo META and how you can become a member at http://meta.travelzoo.com.



About Travelzoo META



Travelzoo META is a paid members-only service offering groundbreaking Metaverse travel experiences. Working in partnership with cutting-edge creators, we have access to the latest immersive experiences that are intended to allow members to explore hard-to-reach corners of the world, travel back in time, or discover new spaces beyond imagination.



Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intended", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.



META Animation: https://meta.travelzoo.com/metaverse/travel-companions/Travelzoo-META-Travel-Companions.gif



Travelzoo META is a trademark of Travelzoo.



Media contacts:



Mike Paffmann - New York

NA-press-META@travelzoo.com



Jo Hunt - Paris

EU-press-META@travelzoo.com



Shagun Karki - Singapore

AP-press-META@travelzoo.com





